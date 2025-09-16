Today's Horoscope, September 16, 2025: Check Your Zodiac Signs Predictions, Lucky Numbers and Colours

Birthday Forecast

Mercury semi-sextile Venus on your solar return chart and it will give you favourable results. You will get support from people when it matters most. New job/business opportunities will keep coming. You will also enjoy wonderful health. Your financial position will be strong. You will also get support of your peers and bosses. Those who are in business can enter partnership or association.

You will be creative and imaginative in your approach and will impress one and all. You will have gift of the gab and will be able to get your work done. New romantic ties leading to marriage are indicated. You will keep on undertaking lot of business-related trips which will prove to be very beneficial. Your siblings will support you a lot. There is possibility of purchasing of plot, building or vehicle. The admission of your ward to the desired college or school looks possible. You will enjoy wonderful health.

Aries (March 21 - April 20): A challenging situation can have you all geared up for action. You may not find it very easy to cope with some outrageous demands that your love partner makes. You will make good gains in business. Your contribution will be acknowledged at your place of work. Some business deals will be negotiated.

Tip: Honour what feels true inside.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: White

Taurus (April 21 - May 20): You could find yourself looking for someone who shares the same interests. On the social scene, you are going to enjoy a lot of attention being showered on you. You will take time for family, food and entertainment. You will feel tremendous attraction for something. You can feel refreshed and enjoy yourself fully.

Tip: Your peace matters more today.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Brown

Gemini (May 21 - June 21): There is every chance that you would want to settle down and this news will make your family very happy. This is good time to go on with the much promised to get away with your love partner. You will get knowledge to learn something new. You will be careful about money matters. You will make new investments.

Tip: Go where your heart points.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Cancer (June 22 - July 22): A new affair is on the cards. You will be happy with the way this person showers you with attention and takes care of your needs and emotions. You will not only feel refreshed yourself, but you will also find happiness. Placement of Moon will be peaceful for you. You will spend quality time with family.

Tip: Stillness helps you hear better.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Silver

Leo (July 23 - August 23): You may be trying to fight forces within you to get good control. Take care that emotions do not get better of you. You want to remain single to enjoy freedom. You will be in a position to compromise with the circumstances. You may get trapped in any litigation. But your foresight will see you through.

Tip: Question habits that feel too tight.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Orange

Virgo (August 24 - September 23): A change can take place in your life. A very joyful reunion is indicated. Both you and your mate might want to buy some new land in a joint move. The activities you were involved in in the past will continue. You will have time for romance, hobbies and entertainment. You will get a job offer. It is too good.

Tip: One step today opens the way.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Light Green

Libra (September 24 - October 23): You could be rather excited at some good news you get. You can look forward to having more stability in your relationship with more give and take being apparent. You will be careful about fulfilling responsibilities and contacting people. You have the possibility of getting promotion at your workplace.

Tip: Peace comes when you pause too.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Scorpio (October 24 - November 22): You will be able to spend a lot of time engaging in various activities with your mate. You have the ability to manage your time very well to cope with situations. You will focus on dieting and balancing meals. Career related work will move forward. You can adopt a difficult lifestyle. You will meet an influential person.

Tip: Your truth is your sacred ground.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Burgundy

Sagittarius (November 23 - December 21): There could be a few differences between you and your lover which can dampen your relations for a while. Normalcy will take some time to get restarted again. In case of all financial matters including funds, loans, inherited assets, investments, the situation will remain in favor. Do not be careless.

Tip: Small Steps shape the big journey.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Peach

Capricorn (December 22 - January 21): The intimacy is going to be there as you may think of getting married soon. You could enjoy a very successful relationship with your partner. You will take care of your parents, relatives and elders. In some personal matters, you will leave your impudent attitude. It is time to change yourself.

Tip: Feel first, then take your step.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Cream

Aquarius (January 22 - February 19): It is going to be a good day to visit a romantic retreat. You will go out of your way to look after your mate. Good compatibility will be very much present. The day will be very successful for you. At this time, you will start the work that has been struck for a long time. You will be with your loved one.

Tip: Growth hides in everyday moments.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Teal

Pisces (February 20 - March 20): You can look forward to a Abright day as the hard moments of earlier times are behind you now. You both are going to be very busy making plans for the future. You can make changes in your office. With the new contact you will proceed. You will love to meet new people and make lot of new friends.

Tip: Stay honest with your inner self.

Lucky Number: 12

Lucky Colour: Lavender