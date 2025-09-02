Today's Horoscope, September 2, 2025: Check Your Zodiac Signs Predictions, Lucky Numbers and Colours

Birthday Forecast

Moon trine Mercury on your solar return chart and it will give wonderful results. You will get opportunities to rise in your career. Chances are there for an increment in your salary. There can be a transfer in job, but one thing is sure, that whatever happens will be far the best. Your relations with bosses will improve and they will have full confidence in your abilities. There will be an increase in the sources of income.

You will look for new avenues in business. You might get award or reward because of your efforts. Your fame will be at its zenith. Your influence in your field of work will remain intact. Those who are single will get married. Love birds will have a wonderful time. You will also get emotional support from your spouse. Property will be divided between family members amiably. Keep control over wasteful expenditure.

Aries (March 21 - April 20): A dominating approach towards your sweetheart can cause a little problem between both of you. You might have to change your approach if you want to be successful in your love life. It is a prestige enhancing day. You will make good monetary gains. Which will give lot of happiness to you. You will meet strangers with lot of politeness and help nature.

Tip: Action is power when purpose is clear.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Bright Red

Taurus (April 21 - May 20): Confidence helps you make the right choices. You pursue your lover with zeal and bring joy into both your lives with your enthusiastic courtship. A short trip can be undertaken. Young people will overcome all situations and emerge victorious. The road to financial progress will open. Sources of income will increase.

Tip: Let curiosity be your quiet teacher.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Light Green

Gemini (May 21 - June 21): Keeping your options open will help you to deal with suitors in a practical manner. A chance meeting can put you in touch with the type of person you like, a extrovert with a good sense of humour. You will be relaxed. Your children will bring lot of happiness. Travels will be relaxing. Keep your health check.

Tip: When unsure, your instinct knows best.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Pale Yellow

Cancer (June 22 - July 22): You will have a good day on the whole. Your charismatic personality stands and brings you many admirers. You are a good judge of opposite sex and spot insincere people quickly. You will receive money that you will utilize carefully. Pending work will also be completed. You will have to work systematically and give your best.

Tip: Celebrate the little wins with heart.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Silver Blue

Leo (July 23 - August 23): You may be surprised at how smoothly your love life is progressing. Your partner is extra supportive, and this is one of the reasons both of you will start making marriage plans. You will be able to defeat those who are jealous of you. You will also share problems and take their advice. You will be in good health.

Tip: Pause often to stay truly powerful.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Warm Gold

Virgo (August 24 - September 23): You bring so much energy into your relationship that bring look always bright. Showering your lover with a beautiful gift will be another way of saying how much you care for him/her. You will not harbor hatred for anyone. You will buy luxury items for household needs, without caring about their price.

Tip: Let support come without questioning it.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Dusty Rose

Libra (September 24 - October 23): Stay open-minded though moments of doubt you have about your relationship lasting a long time. Mutual discussion about these doubts and fears can make things better. Remove fear from your mind, and your work will get done. The outline to auspicious work will be made. You will also attend some marriage functions.

Tip: Stillness is hiding in plain sight.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Ivory White

Scorpio (October 24 - November 22): Romantic possibilities loom large. You can get attracted to someone completely opposite to you in nature. You will feel hopeful of getting a good companion, one who shares your interests. You will get victory in competitive exams. Long standing worries will come in an end. There will be a change in your luck.

Tip: Lead others with soft and steady care.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Sagittarius (November 23 - December 21): Your relationship is going in the right direction. You and your mate share much happiness. Financially you will do well for yourself. With this in mind, you are likely to plan a lavish wedding. The feeling of mental peace and rest will make you strong and intelligent. This is the time to make progress in your job/work.

Tip: Silent growth is still powerful growth.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Deep Purple

Capricorn (December 22 - January 21): You will manage to devote enough time to your love life despite a hectic schedule at the workplace. Your beloved is going to feel happy and give you happiness too. You will perform well in your job and there will be a boost to your self-confidence. Do not make investments on a large scale without proper advice.

Tip: Reset your energy before moving ahead.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Cool Grey

Aquarius (January 22 - February 19): You will not be in the mood for love right now, as you feel there are more important things on your priority list. Too many responsibilities will keep you busy. Students should face challenges with confidence and not fear of interviews. Luck is on your side. You will get due for your hard work. Do not take advice from friends on financial matters.

Tip: Consistency brings peace and quiet success.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Indigo Blue

Pisces (February 20 - March 20): Romance will see a lot of improvement. You have worked hard at salvaging it from a lot of hardship and now it moves with ease. You and your partner may undertake a short journey. Your interest will be in your work. Children will study hard with lot of focus. The results will be good, and they will be successful.

Tip: Gratitude grounds even restless thoughts

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Sea Green