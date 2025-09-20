Today's Horoscope, September 20, 2025: Check Your Zodiac Signs Predictions, Lucky Numbers and Colours

The moon semi-square Jupiter on your solar return chart ensures an excellent year ahead. This is an extremely strong and turbulent year. Be brave and resourceful. Do not step back from your aims and plans, but act and take a risk—you will be very well rewarded. Be loyal to yourself, respect others, and do not divert from your way for any reason.

Don't let yourself get lazy during the year. On the contrary, this is moment now to plant this which you are going to collect for the coming years. Now is the time for some kind of serious change, something colossal and shaking your world from the bases. Always listen to your inner voice and never over-trust others.

Aries (March 21 - April 20): You could be on a short fuse due to an unexpected family problem that arises. This could make you stressed out and unable to concentrate on your love. It is a good day. You will try and find some meaning to life. You will be in search of something new and find it also. You will find inspiration to do new work.

Tip: Take the hint and move forward.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Flame Red

Taurus (April 21 - May 20): The air of intimacy is surely to get stronger, but your partner will need reassurance from you that all is well. You could plan an activity with your lover. You might think of investing money. Pensioners will get gains. Money that has been struck for a long time will be released. You will be assured a lot.

Tip: Your path doesn’t need comparison.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

Gemini (May 21 - June 21): Work life will take a lot of your time, and it will be a challenge to meet your mate. However, there may be more scope for this in the evening. The doors of destiny that were closed will open. You will try to find your roots; you need to do self-analysis. The time is one of great relief.

Tip: Start within before reaching out.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Sky Grey

Cancer (June 22 - July 22): You will put in your best to achieve your aim of having a successful love life. It is not seeing the kind of progress you would like to have got up to now. You will obtain fame and respect. You will take important decisions regarding your business. Take time to give yourself some rest and feel re-energized again.

Tip: Release the rush to repair everything.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Pearl White

Leo (July 23 - August 23): Tension can arise at the workplace which can affect your mood. However, you should see that your mate is happy and cared for. A short journey can be made. Keep control over your speech and do not trust anyone. Your expenses will increase in trying to expand your social circle. Do not let your money go wasted.

Tip: You can hold both truths together.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Amber Gold

Virgo (August 24 - September 23): A breakdown of communication can cause some misunderstandings which need to be sorted out. However, a strong sense of duty will prevail, and you will look after your mate well. It is a victory day. You will feel relaxed and at ease. There will be ultimate increase in your rights. You will finish your work very speedily.

Tip: Peace is the sign you’ve chosen well.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Cool Beige

Libra (September 24 - October 23): This blooming relationship will bring a lot of laughter and happiness. You will begin to live in the moment, really enjoying yourself with all the attention you get. Those who want to go abroad can plan so. You will have internal energy and will accomplish some big tasks. Your name and fame will rise.

Tip: Choose ease where you usually push.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Blush Pink

Scorpio (October 24 - November 22): Avoid getting into any conflicts even if your love mate does not agree with you. You could do without a highly charged atmosphere at this point in your life. Your talent will come to the fore. You will move ahead in the right direction with concentration. Your income will increase. Your boss will help you.

Tip: Quiet confidence is your greatest power.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Deep Burgundy

Sagittarius (November 23 - December 21): There is a lot of comfort in this relationship as you both care deeply for each other and want a peaceful life. Your lover will understand you and keep you happy. You will gain a lot in business. Your prestige, respect and identity will increase. Your problems will get resolved.

Tip: Purpose brings peace to your path.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Bronze

Capricorn (December 22 - January 21): Your love mate can be a little annoyed with you for showing no concern. You may need to make a few changes, so that you both remain happy and devoted to each other. You will be in the company of your own people and enjoy your day. Money will keep coming and there will be increase in income.

Tip: Speak clearly without cutting yourself small.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Steel Grey

Aquarius (January 22 - February 19): You are happy with the way your relationship is heading. There is much to share and be happy about. There is every chance that you can consider getting married. There are chances of doing higher education and some research work at this time. You will be mentally at peace. And enjoy time with family.

Tip: What’s theirs is not always yours.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Electric Blue

Pisces (February 20 - March 20): There is every likelihood that you could meet an ex-flame. The old attraction can begin again and lead you both into another romantic episode which is going to be exciting. The speed of your work will be fast, and you will accomplish your goals. Your financial position is great.

Tip: Keep going, even if it’s messy.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Misty Lilac