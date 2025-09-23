Today's Horoscope, September 23, 2025: Check Your Zodiac Signs Predictions, Lucky Numbers and Colours

Birthday Forecast

Moon square Jupiter on your solar return chart and it will give exceptional results. You will make spiritual progress and will race ahead in life. You will feel peaceful and also will remain in good spirits. You will remain in fine fettle, and your health is going to be wonderful. You will be having good monetary gains. Additional responsibility will be given to you.

Your bosses will show confidence in your talent and abilities and also will keep encouraging you. There will be an increase in your work capacity, and great satisfaction in your mind. You will keep getting new job/business offers. Your dominance in family matters will continue and your family members will obey your orders.

You will have wonderful bonding with your spouse/partner. Students will perform well in exam/inter-view. The time is right for studies, research and thesis. You will be also getting good marriage proposals. Situations will improve because of change in planetary position.

Aries (March 21 - April 20): Do not be disheartened if all does not go your way. Sometimes there is a lesson to be learned in such situations. News from a far-off place will keep your hopes alive and you will work with a lot of passion and energy. You will be very sensitive and aware about your work. Additional responsibilities might be given to you.

Tip: Growth begins where ease ends.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Brick Red

Taurus (April 21 - May 20): Work activities will be hectic but still you will find the time to be with the one you love. Things may tire you out but the happiness of being with your lover makes up. Someone might complain against you, and it will create problems for those in government service and those in the private sector will be affected in their respect and money that they get.

Tip: Speak what you fear to say.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Olive Green

Gemini (May 21 - June 21): Consider this phase as one that is full of promise. You and your love partner will concentrate on finalizing some important plans and paying attention to one another. There will be focus on planning a big expansion in your business. You will ask your children to do something special and till you get success, you will not let go.

Tip: Stillness can be the strongest move.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Soft Lilac

Cancer (June 22 - July 22): The start of the day could be disappointing as news you had been expecting doesn't come. Your lover will however keep you busy and distract you with fun-filled activities. You will enjoy worldly pleasures. Meeting with loved ones will lighten your mood. You will be a guest somewhere.

Tip: Lighter steps make longer journeys.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Lemon Yellow

Leo (July 23 - August 23): The road to romance is going to be long and winding one. There will be some twists and turns that could leave you wondering what exactly you have got yourself into. You will be involved in lot of charitable activities. You will be in a relaxed mood and busy in entertainment and fun activities.

Tip: Presence is more powerful than promises.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Virgo (August 24 - September 23): The road to romance is going to be long and winding one. There will be some twists and turns that could leave you wondering what exactly you have got yourself into. You will be involved in lot of charitable activities. You will be in a relaxed mood and busy in entertainment and fun activities.

Tip: Gratitude and desire can coexist.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Coral

Libra (September 24 - October 23): A romantic escapade is on the cards. You may not know this person well, but the allure is going to be so strong that you may not be able to resist it. You will have desire to buy a new vehicle. Do not start any work individually, have a partner with you. It will work perfectly to your benefit.

Tip: Let values guide your timing.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Mint Green

Scorpio (October 24 - November 22): You are all set to win over the person you love and for this you will not mind spending a lot of money on buying an expensive gift. Traveling to an exotic place will also feature in your plans. You will develop your own self. You will have the desire to learn and meet new people. You will feel your performance is better than before.

Tip: Tone changes everything, try softness.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Dusty Blue

Sagittarius (November 23 - December 21): You could get carried away with a person who is a little older than you. Your shared interests and goals will keep you both happy and deep concern for one another will begin. There are chances of promotion in your job. There are chances of there being a change in your thoughts. It will be for your betterment.

Tip: Lead your day with inner calm.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Rose Pink

Capricorn (December 22 - January 21): You will be full of hope even though your romance is sliding into the doldrums. Your ability to rectify situations can be a leading cause in receiving it as best as you can. Taking a matter too far at your workplace won't serve any purpose. Talk to your colleagues and let bygones by bygone.

Tip: Intuition needs no outside approval.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Slate Grey

Aquarius (January 22 - February 19): Your coping skills will come to the fore when you are faced with a difficult situation. The relationship can see some difficult moments, and you will steer it through. You will clinch a favorable business deal. Your profits will also rise. The situations will be favorable. Enemies won't be able to harm you. You will also receive unexpected help from somewhere.

Tip: Pause saves more than it costs.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Steel Blue

Pisces (February 20 - March 20): A journey is likely to bring you luck and love. A chance meeting can lead to a pleasant friendship which you will like to continue despite the distance involved. Your never say die attitude will win you lot of admirers in your job. Financial position is going to be good. You will make plans to buy a new vehicle.

Tip: Rest is part of your purpose.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Lavender