Today's Horoscope, September 26, 2025: Check Your Zodiac Signs Predictions, Lucky Numbers and Colours

Birthday Forecast

Moon trine Rahu on your solar return chart and it will give wonderful results for the whole year. You will be promoted in your job. Your business will rise, and you will make good profits. You will get many opportunities to rise in your profession. Your financial position will keep getting better. You will also plan a major expansion in your business. Your government related work will get done.

You will also come in contact with lot of influential people. You will be busy with business/work related trips which will prove beneficial for you. You will also enjoy a warm and fulfilling relationship with a very charming person. It will lead to marriage. Husband and wife will enjoy excellent bonding and will support each other. Your elders will bless you.

You can also plan to buy a new house/property. Your legal disputes will be resolved with the help of third persons. Auspicious functions will keep taking place.

Aries (March 21 - April 20): In most cases you are going to have your way, so you are heading for a good time. The romance you are in is likely to culminate in a marriage quite soon. The afternoon is going to be very good. If you are unwell, keep control of your diet. Do not doubt too much. You will get the benefit of some government plan.

Tip: Begin before you feel fully ready.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Terracotta

Taurus (April 21 - May 20): It is likely to take a little longer to get over your hesitancy about getting involved in a new relationship. Bad memories of the past tend to restrict you a great deal. You will undertake to do some difficult work and even achieve some success in it. You will bring a novelty to your work and will get benefit immediately.

Tip: Let strength include your limits.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Bronze

Gemini (May 21 - June 21): You are likely to meet a new person who catches your fancy, and this attraction can grow rapidly. Good news awaits you in an important matter. Life will be good. You will be able to overtake others on the basis of your self-confidence and capability. You will have no financial worries.

Tip: Let your needs lead today’s pace.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Lemon Yellow

Cancer (June 22 - July 22): Money-wise you will be in a position to treat your beloved to many good things. There is going to be ample scope to improve some areas of your relationships. You need to be polite in dealing with others. Don't say anything to anyone which you yourself don't like. Show maturity and a wise head. People will listen to you.

Tip: A direct word solves more than worry.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Misty Blue

Leo (July 23 - August 23): A new romance can develop with someone you get to meet during a social outing. Your life will take on a festive air and you will be in the mood to celebrate. The work you had wanted to complete will get done without any hitch. There will be improvement in your financial status. You will get prestige in your job.

Tip: Peace grows when ego steps aside.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Gold

Virgo (August 24 - September 23): The love bond might need a little strengthening to pay attention to some details. You may have left it out. Avoid rushing into matters of the heart at all costs. There will be stability in your financial condition. You will gain more responsibility with regard to your job; you will be happy. You will have monetary gains.

Tip: Adjust one thing, feel the ease.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Olive Green

Libra (September 24 - October 23): You will show your care in so many ways. Participating in the activities of your mate will help the relationship grow. You may go on a small outing later in the day. You will feel a change of environment in your office. And you will work without any tension and will feel very light. Your boss will be satisfied with your performance.

Tip: Truth reveals in quiet moments.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Cream

Scorpio (October 24 - November 22): You have spent a lot of time working on the difficult areas of your romance and now is the time you will get to see positive results. This is going to inspire you to work harder. The time is favorable to make your work proper and systematic. You will be able to win over your enemies. Children will be very enthusiastic.

Tip: Openness invites closeness and trust.

Lucky Number: 10

Lucky Colour: Deep Burgundy

Sagittarius (November 23 - December 21): There is a joy to be had with your love mate as you discuss your future life which is going to include marriage. You might have to travel together too. It is good time to acquire wealth. Things will move at a rapid pace. Commercial activities will be fast paced. You will make lot of profit.

Tip: Make space by letting something go.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Orange

Capricorn (December 22 - January 21): Despite a hectic working life, you will pay attention to your romantic life and be able to manage both in a very able manner. Your lover will be pleased with you. Before starting a new job, do your homework properly only then you will be successful. You will be praised and get support in this stream.

Tip: Stability should not silence your truth.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Slate Grey

Aquarius (January 22 - February 19): There could be a small argument which could lead to large issues if not nipped in the bud. It is going to be up to you to strengthen out matters more than your other half. You will be full of energy. It is a property gaining day. You will prepare to undertake new responsibility. You will have capacity and confidence to bring tasks to conclusion.

Tip: Begin again, even in silence.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Aqua

Pisces (February 20 - March 20): You would want to slow down on work matters and concentrate more on your love life which has not been doing well of late. There is no harm in asking your mate for support. You will be jealous of someone, and this will be a cause of your tension. You will accomplish daily tasks with great ease and get help from family members.

Tip: Begin the day with soft eyes.

Lucky Number: 12

Lucky Colour: Seafoam Green