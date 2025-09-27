Today's Horoscope, September 27, 2025: Check Your Zodiac Signs Predictions, Lucky Numbers and Colours

Birthday Forecast

Moon is in sextile Sun on your solar return chart and it is going to give wonderful results. The number of your contacts is going to expand, and you will be getting opportunities to rise in your business/job. Financially, you will also achieve your aim and objective on time. You will also have an inclination to do something new at every moment. You will also be able to get your work done and will remain in the spotlight.

Additional sources of income will be explored. There will be an inflow of money. You will also win support and confidence of your peers and superiors. Students will perform well and get admission in courses/institutes of their choice. The graph of your respect and prestige will go up and you will be successful in competitions and examinations.

Love birds will have a wonderful time. And you can fall in new love relations leading to mar-riage. Despite your busy schedule, your family will be your priority.

Aries (March 21 - April 20): You could find yourself in a state of affairs that requires a lot of diplomacy and patience in dealing with your partner. You will contribute to the best of your capability. You will get new opportunities in your job/business. You will also display your good qualities and strength of character. Financial position will remain balanced.

Tip: Repeat only what serves your future.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Crimson

Taurus (April 21 - May 20): Your kind temperament towards your mate will make you be loved more. He/she will feel so desired and is going to respond with a lot of love and eagerness. You will show a lot of imagination and creativity in your job. And will also live in reality and accept the challenges coming your way. Victory is yours in the end.

Tip: Choose peace over forced validation.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Teal

Gemini (May 21 - June 21): Your romantic life is going to be full of activity as you take a call to get married. This news is going to be well accepted in your circle, and everyone will be in the mood to enjoy it. Live in reality outside the imaginary world, otherwise you will be unaware of the ground reality. Be realistic and wise. Need to be practical.

Tip: Step back to tune inwards.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Cancer (June 22 - July 22): You could find yourself getting fascinated by someone from other beliefs and while it will take a lot on your partner to make it prosper, you are readily willing to do so. You need to understand the problems. Your children are facing. Avoid being harsh to them and bear your responsibilities. They will listen to you.

Tip: Purpose is quiet, pressure is loud.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Silver

Leo (July 23 - August 23): The similarities in your nature and your lover do fascinate each other. You find him/her more attention grabbing and, in many ways, inspiring too. Rising expenses will worry you. Health of a family member may require attention. Avoid any tension in family ties. Have a chat with family members.

Tip: Choose forward, not fear-driven.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Burnt Orange

Virgo (August 24 - September 23): There will be too much pressure on the professional front due to added workload. This will barely make you a much-desired lover, especially with all the tiredness added to it. You will meet friends and relatives and will be helpful to them. Your gentle nature and sincerity will impress one and all.

Tip: Silence makes your words matter more.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

Libra (September 24 - October 23): You might have to leave for work-related trip in a hurry, leaving some matter unanswered. Make sure you deal with this as soon as likely as it can blow up out of control. You will become religious, and your attention will be towards spiritual world. You will also get love and affection from your loved ones.

Tip: Focus fully on just one thing.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Peach

Scorpio (October 24 - November 22): You will spend a joyful day with your loved one. You will like to spend some time together. It will be an enjoyable and altogether wonderful experience for both of you. You may get some benefit out of inheritance. You will also pay attention to your investments and make use of your funds effectively.

Tip: Value your yes like currency.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Sagittarius (November 23 - December 21): There are strong chances of getting into a new relationship, one that offers a lot of promise and excitement. You are heading for a day full of action. The graph of your popularity will rise. And you will achieve your targets. You will be given importance at workplace. And promoted too.

Tip: Value your yes like currency.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Capricorn (December 22 - January 21): You will propose taking time off from work so you can spend some moments with your lover whom you could be seeing after a while. It will be a time spent opportunity. You will take interest in welfare and social activities. A huge change will happen in your life. You will feel a lot better now.

Tip: Pause long enough to hear truth.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Ivory

Aquarius (January 22 - February 19): It is going to be a taxing time for you. Reading between the lines will help you appreciate your beloved better. A lot of things will become clear to you this way. You will feel peaceful. And will understand the value of time. And will also face the reality of this world. People will be supportive.

Tip: Change the pattern, change the path.

Lucky Number: 10

Lucky Colour: Charcoal

Pisces (February 20 - March 20): Caring and sharing is very understandable and brings you a great sense of satisfaction. You will be quite satisfied with the way things are going in your relationship. People working in print, entertainment industry, electronic media, advertisements etc. will be successful. Your financial position is stable.

Tip: Action matters more than readiness.

Lucky Number: 12

Lucky Colour: Coral