Today's Horoscope, September 28, 2025: Check Your Zodiac Signs Predictions, Lucky Numbers and Colours

What does your day look like September 28 Find out in this today's horoscope.

Aries (March 21 – April 20)

Your endeavors, confidence, and courage bring success in monetary gains, and your energy increases for work projects. Your job environment is lively. This is a time for self-expression when you have lots of energy but not necessarily self-discipline to match. You express yourself creatively through activities with children, romantic hobbies, sports, short trips, and other forms of communication. Making connections appeals to you strongly.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Golden

Taurus (April 21 – May 21)

This phase brings love, harmony, and entertainment into professional and personal relations. Your mind is often distracted, particularly when required to stick to a routine. You might spend a lot of time traveling and visiting friends and relatives. You are slightly more defensive and certainly more protective than usual. You might engage in arguments with or on behalf of those closest to you. Focus and centering of thoughts are called for to achieve balance.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Orange

Gemini (May 22 – June 21)

You are looking to expand your activities, and you may find that you have a lot of energy for higher studies, travel, or brand-new subjects. This enables you to make headway on the professional front. You will be considerably more productive, healthy, and focused. Extra care should be exercised when it comes to writing letters, emails, and making phone calls—communications in general. It would also be wise to double-check your communications before sending them off.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Cancer (June 22 – July 22)

This is a favorable week for hobbies, sports, and competitive exams. You display great skills that win you appreciation and bring about an opportunity to travel. Beware of a covetous and suspicious person around you who could cause misunderstanding in your personal relationships. You would be able to maintain peace and harmony at home. You try to be just and fair when making decisions, as you do your best to see both sides of an issue and remain objective.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Purple

Leo (July 23 – August 23)

There will be an increase in confidence, courage, and effort at the workplace. It's a great time to do something entirely new and pioneering. Discussions and ideas about finances and material security figure strongly. You may spend extra money on things that will make your life more comfortable and pleasant. Work that needs to be done in and around the home becomes a priority. You may seek opportunities to boost your feeling of security and comfort.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Green

Virgo (August 24 – September 22)

There will be cordial relations between family and relatives. Friends and loved ones take priority. People at work might be surprised by your ability to assert yourself and your needs. You don't find yourself lacking in opportunities to socialize. You are likely to enjoy a strong feeling of happiness and solidarity in friendship or with groups of like-minded individuals. You are more peace-loving than usual, slightly detached on a personal level, and your feeling towards religion is enhanced.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Blue

Libra (September 23 – October 23)

This period brings success, responsibility, and maturity. Loyalty and sensitivity in your relationships are more important to you. You are especially fond of domestic life and look at home and family. You are more receptive and gentler on a romantic level and tend to be sentimental or nostalgic now. You may particularly value the aesthetics in and around your home during this period, especially if things are chaotic on the home front.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Red

Scorpio (October 24 – November 22)

This phase is good for money, family, status, and happiness. More loving relationships with your children may also be featured now. Your magnetism skyrockets. Yet, you are not aggressive in your approach to love. Instead, you are more attracted if you allow yourself to be pursued. Creative self-expression of any kind is favored. At this time, you instinctively know how to place yourself in the best light in order to make a good impression on others.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Pink

Sagittarius (November 23 – December 21)

Public relations work, promotion, and other such endeavors are highlighted. You are looking to expand your activities, and you may find that you have a lot of energy for travel or brand-new subjects to broaden your mind. Diplomacy, correctness in manner, finesse, and charm will be a big plus in aiding financial gains, especially in areas requiring public contact. You feel attracted to intelligent people with whom you can communicate well and exchange ideas.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Peach

Capricorn (December 22 – January 20)

This is an excellent time to create a budget or financial plan or to rid yourself of old habits that undermine your sense of personal power and self-mastery. Spending time with someone special is a focus. Smoothing out your close personal relationships and creating stronger bonds is what makes you happy now. You pour more energy into self-promotion or business activities. It's a good time to work out money problems or other issues of sharing with a partner.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Aquarius (January 21 – February 18)

Conflicts with a partner over values or personal possessions are likely to occur. There may be a need to revisit old, pending issues regarding personal finances. Take this time to re-budget instead of making premature purchases. Hold off on decision-making regarding money. Instead, take the time to rethink your sources of income and how you spend your cash during this period. Put off finalizing anything important for the time being.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Pisces (February 19 – March 20)

It's a generous, pleasantly emotional, and creative time. You will enjoy artistic, musical, or cultural events and activities. This is a good time to promote harmony and goodwill on the job. You have good team spirit right now, and you are more tactful and obliging with your co-workers. You need the energies, companionship, and support of other people, and they may also seek out your support and companionship.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Grey