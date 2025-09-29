Today's Horoscope, September 29, 2025: Check Your Zodiac Signs Predictions, Lucky Numbers and Colours

Birthday Forecast

Moon square Saturn on your solar return chart and it will give mixed results. You will be suffering on health front and also your enemies will make your life hell. But you will not give up and will fight. Things will turn in your favor. Money inflow will be continuous, but your expenses will also rise. You need to keep your routine life balanced.

For instance, eating habits, exercise and other routine work must be done on regular basis. You will get opportunities to rise in your job. You will also take crucial decisions relating to your business. Before signing up or working in business or trade, read the clause carefully otherwise it could cost you dearly. You need to remain careful in love matters. And think twice before committing yourself. There is a possibility of increase in tangible and intangible assets this year. You will also go to a travel destination with your family.

Aries (March 21 - April 20): It will help you to weigh the pros and cons first of what you are letting yourself in for before you rush into any relationship on the spur of the moment. You will be engaged in activities like insurance, investment, tax and property. You will get better news from all around. You will be interested in every task and work according to your abilities.

Tip: Quiet refusal is still powerful.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Teal

Taurus (April 21 - May 20): There could be desperation as your lover does not agree with you. You live in a fantasy world and think it becomes a reality and that too very soon. Your financial resources will increase. Your friendship with the official class will be beneficial. This is the right time to complete a well-planned work. It will help a lot.

Tip: Choose what aligns, not impresses.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Copper

Gemini (May 21 - June 21): It may not be that easy to make your partner see your point of view. There could be some disagreement which you both need to talk about in a calm manner. You will be lucky in case of love. In your mind, there will be doubts about something untoward. Your health will remain good. There are no worries.

Tip: Anchor yourself with small rituals.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Mustard

Cancer (June 22 - July 22): There will be an aura of excitement all around. You could think of going away to some romantic retreat to spend more time with your lover and getting to know each other better. It is a day of mental peace. Keep an eye on every activity of workers and partners. The land-related disputes will come to an end. It will be in your favor.

Tip: Choose few things with clear focus.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Leo (July 23 - August 23): You will listen with rapt attention when your beloved talks to you, soaking in every word. What is important here is that you ought to keep an open mind as well. The financial condition will be stronger than before. You will give full time to your elders. You will receive their blessings. By using your intellectual skills, you will be able to convince everyone with your views.

Tip: Flow with the changes around you.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Cream

Virgo (August 24 - September 23): Life is going to be full of fun and excitement. If you are unattached, you would surely like to play the field. There will be many admirers, and you can take your pick. You will solve the problems encountered. You will be successful in love affairs. Do not let your career spoil if you are in a relationship with someone.

Tip: Say it plain and with heart.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Rust

Libra (September 24 - October 23): Lack of demonstration can make you both feel unloved at times. You can pave the wave to a more harmonious relationship by increasing the level of understanding. You will concentrate on your work. You will cooperate with friends. At this time, you will have to stay away from your own people. You need to bear with patients.

Tip: Progress begins with presence.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Mint Green

Scorpio (October 24 - November 22): You could meet someone in a social setting and begin to experience romantic feelings for this person. You might even want to go in for a long-term commitment. You will be fortunate. Stability will come in your career. Your temperament will remain humble. You will be the centre of attraction in a function. And enjoy it a lot.

Tip: High standards, soft heart.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Slate Grey

Sagittarius (November 23 - December 21): You will be a winner today. Your courage and determination will help you in every situation and your partner is going to be by your side ensuring your success. You will be promoted in your job. You will prove to be a good host. You will try to improve your work. You will take concrete steps for betterment of work.

Tip: Your pause is your power.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Lemon Yellow

Capricorn (December 22 - January 21): It is time to have a heart-to-heart talk with your soul mate. You are uneasy about something which you are finding difficult to cope with. You will take everything on practical grounds. By meeting someone, you can have contrary thoughts in your mind. Your time will improve for good now.

Tip: Softness can lead to strength.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Peach

Aquarius (January 22 - February 19): A desire to live together has been in the now and it could become a reality. You would spend a lot of time choosing the right home to set up. You will have to do those tasks which you do not want. Control your expenses. Your expenses will already be planned before the money inflows. There will be no commercial success.

Tip: Align your doing with being.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Pisces (February 20 - March 20): Moments of love will be many as you get together with your lover after a long time. You could even feel a desire to bring up the topic of getting married. Conditions will be positive in the workplace. You are more likely to benefit from government machinery. You will be in mood to complete your task.

Tip: Make time feel more meaningful.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Soft Lilac