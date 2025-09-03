Today's Horoscope, September 3, 2025: Check Your Zodiac Signs Predictions, Lucky Numbers and Colours

Birthday Forecast

Moon trine Sun on your solar return chart land it will give very good results. Your display on the work front will be excellent and your work will be praised all over. You will have a tendency to do new work. An important responsibility will be given to you. New job offers will keep coming. Your bosses and superiors will back you fully. New professional relations will work to your advantage.

You will also develop new interests. Business/work related trips will keep you busy. Your business too will rise and flourish. You will be making good profits. You will also take wise investment-related decisions. Husband and wife will share harmonious relations. Those who are single will get engaged/married.

There might be new addition to the family. You can also fall in love but don't go overboard. Your enemies and opponents will be active but won't be able to harm you. Auspicious functions will keep taking place.

Aries (March 21 - April 20): The day is likely to start on a rather unhappy note as there is some misunderstanding in your relationship. Mutual discussion will help sort out things and you will be happy again. You will be honoured at your workplace. Bank officials should be aware, otherwise false allegations might be leveled against you.

Tip: Accept surprises with steady grace.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Flame Orange

Taurus (April 21 - May 20): New hopes arise in this love relationship. You have solved the problems of past and can look forward to enjoying a nice time. A long-distance journey can be made. The health of someone might not be good. You will be crazy for your work. It is time to get victory in competitive exams. Youth will focus on their careers.

Tip: Let today’s test shape tomorrow’s strength.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Earth Brown

Gemini (May 21 - June 21): Good compatibility with your mate puts you on a plane of happiness. Financially you will be sound and can enjoy the comforts of life. You would like to travel to a romantic place. You will refresh old memories. Friends will give you company, and you will feel free. The time is beneficial from all angles. You will get success from all sides.

Tip: Share your smile—it heals others too.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Lemon Yellow

Cancer (June 22 - July 22): Fears of the older days will disappear. You could enter a new relationship with a lot of hope. Your partner will make sure you are comfortable and provide you with a lot of care and comfort. You will work hard. Even the tough tasks will be made possible. You will attract people who are very aggressive. Your mind will be at peace.

Tip: Calm mind, clear path, strong result.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Misty Blue

Leo (July 23 - August 23): There is lot of attraction between both of you, an intimacy so desired by both. Towards the evening, you can go on an outing, and this will be great fun. There are chances of engagements, marriage Observe more, react less today's taking place. Those unemployed will get job offers. Your time is changing fast. Your financial condition is strong and stable.

Tip: Balance is where true power lives.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Sunflower Yellow

Virgo (August 24 - September 23): You are going to be ecstatic about the magic of love coming to you at some gathering where you get to meet someone you get drawn to. This person can turn out to be your ideal partner. You will purchase clothes, jewelry or a new vehicle. New contacts will be made, which will prove beneficial in the long run.

Tip: Observe more, react less today.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Sage Green

Libra (September 24 - October 23): The highlight of today could be meeting your dream mate. You are ready to commit yourself to a serious relationship and this will make you very eligible in the eyes of opposite sex. There will be peace at home. It is a good day for you. You may change your house, office or shop. Financial position is going to be wonderful.

Tip: Clarity creates peace inside your heart.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Scorpio (October 24 - November 22): There will be harmony as far as romance goes. Both of you love each other's company and spend a lot of time together. You might also think of starting a family soon. Disputes regarding your office, house etc. will come to an end. You will be able to focus on your studies. You will get best opportunities. The time is to move forward.

Tip: Energy flows where you direct it.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Deep Burgundy

Sagittarius (November 23 - December 21): You will get ample opportunity to form a love relationship that will be a roller coaster ride. You can spend a lot of money also on keeping your love partner in a good mood. You will be serious about your career and will make changes in your office. You will make changes in your lifestyle. You will also make failures as your strength.

Tip: True kindness doesn’t need an audience.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Soft Peach

Capricorn (December 22 - January 21): This will be an enjoyable time. You enjoy your mate's company not only for the romance but also the stimulating ideas and schemes. Take time off from your work to visit a nearby place. Planetary situation will be beneficial and peace giving. You will get promoted as your colleagues praise your efforts. Your boss will be very happy with your performance.

Tip: Let praise pass through, not stay.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Stone Grey

Aquarius (January 22 - February 19): There is a lot of passion between you two lovers, and this helps tide over many things. Take charge of an untoward situation and get it under control with your tact and wisdom. The excess expenditure will create problems. It is a knowledge-enhancing day. You will learn something new. Your efforts will bring in a lot of money.

Tip: Silence helps you hear your truth.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Aqua Blue

Pisces (February 20 - March 20): Your love affair is getting more serious by the day. You could be getting plans to get married soon but it is possible that you face some opposition from one of your family members. At domestic level you will receive love from family members. New business orders will be profitable. A change of plan according to time will be good.

Tip: Routine is also a gentle blessing.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Lavender White