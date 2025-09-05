Today's Horoscope, September 5, 2025: Check Your Zodiac Signs Predictions, Lucky Numbers and Colours

Birthday Forecast

Mars Square Jupiter on your solar return chart and it will give excellent results. Your business plans will get success. You may think of expansion. And could also enter some partnership or joint venture. You will carry business on terms and conditions favourable for you. Your sales will grow.

And your annual turnover will be good. Profit margin will be wide. Your communication skills will be strong, and you will be able to express yourself better with those people with whom you will interact. People in telecommunication, electronics and related industry will get good success.

You may get work orders from abroad. You will make a lot of friends. And also remain popular with the opposite sex. Chances of falling in love-relation appear bright. It could lead to marriage. You will remain in fine fettle, and your health will be perfect.

Aries (March 21 - April 20): There will be smooth sailing all around. Your romance will increase, and you would love to share a lot of activities with your lover. You can also think of proposing to him/her all of a sudden. You will have gains in your business. Finances will be good. You will get full result of your hard work. Spiritual achievements will be important.

Tip: Light heart brings clearer direction.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Sunrise Orange

Taurus (April 21 - May 20): If you are single and ready to mingle, you will not be short of admirers flocking around you. However, you prefer to remain uncommitted for a while and enjoy your sense of freedom. Your humble attitude will be full of praise. Your tension will decrease to a certain extent. You will be happy. Everyone in office will be good to you and cooperate with you.

Tip: Tiny changes bring lasting balance.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Olive Green

Gemini (May 21 - June 21): This is going to be a fun filled day. You could get good news about your career. You and your mate could embark on a short distance journey and enjoy each other's company to the fullest. It is a positive day. But domestic issues will rule. You will also clinch a business deal which will prove to be profitable venture.

Tip: Beauty lives in the now.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Soft Lavender

Cancer (June 22 - July 22): You might find yourself in a dilemma. The twists and turns your love affair is taking make you wonder if you should carry on or just break it off. Think hard and long before making a decision. You can be involved in buying and selling and looking after the family. The coming time will be very busy. You will look after your family very well.

Tip: Stay hopeful through sudden changes.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Pearl White

Leo (July 23 - August 23): This relationship could flounder while you dilly dally about petty matters. Sustaining it needs a little bit of effort. Concentrate on what matters to both of you because that is important in long run. Besides work, you might have to take interest in a few things in life. The time will be spent laughing and joking. You will be very enthusiastic.

Tip: Calm thoughts protect your inner fire.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

Virgo (August 24 - September 23): A remark your lover makes can bruise your confidence. You both are likely to face problems communicating with each other. Try working on this area of your relationship to improve it. You will be happy to have some guests in your home. You will work with full concentration and sincerity. Refrain from meddling in other's affairs.

Tip: Kindness is also a wise decision.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Cream White

Libra (September 24 - October 23): You have a lot to share with your mate, but time is not enough. There will be intimacy, and you will be happy. You would like to share a spiritual experience. Unemployed will get jobs. You will get victory in professional matters. But do not take too many liberties in the matter of money and heart. Otherwise, you will have to repent.

Tip: Quiet strength is your true power.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Powder Pink

Scorpio (October 24 - November 22): You could start developing romantic feelings for one of your close friends. This is likely to be reciprocated, and a beautiful relationship can begin. Before long you both will be inseparable. You will think of change in order to improve yourself. You will start some dialogue with a person known to you. It is perfect time to do so. You will establish new contacts.

Tip: Notice more, react a little less.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Deep Maroon

Sagittarius (November 23 - December 21): An opportunity to start a new relationship is on the cards. You could get besotted with your lover and want to spend much of your time together. A short journey can also be made. You will win in whatever you do. You will be promoted in your job. Your prestige will increase. You will feel more satisfied and get yourself ground results.

Tip: Routine can lead to inner peace.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Mustard Yellow

Capricorn (December 22 - January 21): There will be tremendous focus on domestic affairs. You may like to buy a house along with your partner. A romantic and exciting evening awaits you, which will further increase your happiness. Matters of property will gather momentum. Money will come in. You will do your work thoughtfully and peacefully. A problem will get resolved.

Tip: Start small, but start something new.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Slate Grey

Aquarius (January 22 - February 19): You are a very popular person and can make friends easily. You usually have your way it could lead to a romantic encounter taking place that is going to be a happy affair. There is going to be a change in your mood. You could develop interest in meditation, yoga etc. Some issues such as self-analysis and the meaning of life could plague your mind.

Tip: Value your quiet efforts every day.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Aqua Green

Pisces (February 20 - March 20): You could get in touch with an old friend for old time's sake. Do not be surprised if the flame is re-kindled and you both again get involved in a torrid love affair. Peace and security will open closed doors for you. Love will play an important role in your life. You will be free of mental tension. Financially you will be well off.

Tip: Release small stress, welcome gentle flow.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Sea Blue