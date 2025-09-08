Today's Horoscope, September 8, 2025: Check Your Zodiac Signs Predictions, Lucky Numbers and Colours

Birthday Forecast

Moon trine Jupiter on your solar return chart and it is going to give fantastic results. You will remain happy in domestic matters and share good bonding with your family members. You will also remain busy in religious ceremonies. You will also complete your work with ease.

Money will flow in. There will be radiance in your work, family matters and personal matters. You will take full advantage of your rights and use all the facilities. You will also expand the scope of your work. You will also make maximum use of your knowledge and intelligence.

There will be peace and stability in your personal life. By helping your needy friends, you will be doing welfare work. You will have a wonderful romantic life. Marriage is indicated. You will also get respite from chronic illness. You will behave humbly and take time for entertain-ment. You will meet people with the same mindset.

Aries (March 21 - April 20): You could be faced with an awkward situation and be clueless about how to go about it. Your mate will come to your rescue and give you a much needed helping hand. The situation will be beneficial. Enemies will not be able to harm you. You will be very sensitive and aware about your work. Your government related work will be done.

Tip: Let silence answer loud questions.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Silver

Taurus (April 21 - May 20): You do not like messy affairs so a lot of clearing up has to be done for some smooth sailing in the future. The undivided attention you want is going to come to you. You will move forward with your positive thinking and progress in business. You will be busy buying things. You will be in a relaxed mood and busy with entertainment.

Tip: Respect your journey, no matter pace.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Green

Gemini (May 21 - June 21): The less complications you have the better it is so you spend a little time thinking about the kind of person you would like to really get involved with in romance. Someone might complain about you at your workplace. You will be affected in respect of your money and status. You need to be careful.

Tip: Let balance lead your every step.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Cancer (June 22 - July 22): Be more cautious and daring. You are likely to be too critical of the one you are dating. This can cause unnecessary friction and keep both unhappy too. You will get involved in lot of charitable activities. You will also enjoy worldly pleasures. Meeting with loved ones will lighten your mood. You will be a guest somewhere.

Tip: Stay steady, even when unseen.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: White

Leo (July 23 - August 23): You like to move ahead and so will continue to innovate and encourage your lover to do so also. These steps will help your romance reach dizzy heights. You will ask your children to do something special and till you get success you will not let go. You will get success in competitive exams.

Tip: Let purpose guide every small action.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Orange

Virgo (August 24 - September 23): You radiate charm and energy, and this is the time to take advantage of it. You might consider dating someone now and will be very taken up with the thrill of it. Many plans will occur to you, and you will make an outline of those plans. There will be focus on planning for a festival. Your relationship with family members will strengthen.

Tip: Your calm helps others feel safe.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Libra (September 24 - October 23): Move slowly and steadily even though your heart might be racing. You could fall for someone who is very different from you both in thought and action. You will enjoy worldly pleasures. Meeting with loved ones will lighten your mood. You will be a guest somewhere. Many plans will occur to you, and you will make an outline of those plans.

Tip: Quiet patience opens unseen doors.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Rose Pink

Scorpio (October 24 - November 22): Likely to feel a little unwanted and even a bit jealous of other people, you could go into a sulk. Your mate will have to go into overdrive to assure you that you are only one. You will get success in competitive matters. You will develop yourself. And you will have the desire to learn something new. You will feel your performance has become better than before.

Tip: Small steps create lasting impact.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Deep Maroon

Sagittarius (November 23 - December 21): Meeting someone new and falling in love on one of your trips cannot be ruled out. You could get attracted to someone from another place and will be quite happy with this person. There will be focus on planning for a festival and your relationship with family members will strengthen.

Tip: Gratitude brings peace to the mind.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

Capricorn (December 22 - January 21): You want your individuality to be accepted. Without this you will not be keen to commit yourself to anyone. A short distance journey can be made with your lover. You will have gains in business. There will be success in all your work. Those who are studying will be interested in their studies. New resources of income will open.

Tip: Positivity makes the task feel light.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Olive Green

Aquarius (January 22 - February 19): You could still be healing from a past difficult break-up when you meet a new charmer. The development of romance between you both is a strong possibility as of now. There are chances of promotion. There are chances of a change in your thoughts. Plans for something new will be made. Your concentration on studies will increase.

Tip: Consistency is your quiet power today.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Indigo Blue

Pisces (February 20 - March 20): You want more freedom in this relationship and will not settle for anything less. Even if you have to move on, you will do so and that also without any regrets. There will be favourable conditions for business and job will be normal. Plans for something new will be a lot of progress in business.

Tip: Answers grow in quiet moments.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Lavender