Today's Horoscope, September 9, 2025: Check Your Zodiac Signs Predictions, Lucky Numbers and Colours

The moon is forming an angle of 150 degrees, and Mercury is on your solar return chart, and it is going to give mixed results. Your financial position is going to be good. But expenses will keep mounting. You will be busy renovating and decorating your house. You will also purchase a new vehicle/property. You will also make plans to settle abroad permanently. You will also have a wonderful romantic life, but marriage decisions may face some resistance.

You will need the emotional support of your friends and relatives. You will devote a lot of time to your work/business. Your higher officials will praise your work. Business-related trips will keep you busy. Invest money only when you are satisfied with terms and conditions. You will not take rest till you do the work that you have undertaken with zeal and zest.

Aries (March 21 - April 20): It is a very good day. Your half-finished work will be completed. You will also be able to complete those jobs which you were afraid will not get done. You will also prepare yourself to achieve something high in your job/business. Disputes with colleagues will also get resolved. Those who are single will get marriage offers.

Tip: Smile even when plans change.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Tomato Red

Taurus (April 21 - May 20): Today you need to remain careful. Some old disease might again bother you and you may receive medical intervention immediately. Relations between husband and wife will also deteriorate. Better to remain silent. A false allegation against you at workplace will not be held and you will get support from peers and superiors.

Tip: Trust little wins to grow big.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

Gemini (May 21 - June 21): A routine discussion with your family elders could lead to some tension in your personal life. And you will be troubled by delays in your work. Your mind will be unstable. But help and support of your spouse/partner will see you getting out of this phase without any difficulty. You will also save money for future. Religious activities will keep you busy.

Tip: Create peace where you stand.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Pale Blue

Cancer (June 22 - July 22): Today you will make a good name for yourself. You will also implement new ideas and work ethics at workplace. They will prove to be successful in the long run. Your superiors will be happy and pleased. A chance encounter with a stranger can lead to an exciting phase of romance and bonding.

Tip: Let kindness flow through words.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Light Pink

Leo (July 23 - August 23): You will enjoy good economic position. There could be sources to invest your money on a long-term basis. You will also get loans from banks/Fls for your ambitious business project. Peace and harmony will prevail at home. Marriage of brother/sister might get finalized. You will get a new job offer.

Tip: Make every minute feel meaningful.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Orange

Virgo (August 24 - September 23): It will prove to be a tiresome day. You will remain busy with your work and work overtime. You will also have multiple tasks on your hand. And need to come up to the expectations of all. Your personal life might get neglected but you will make amends by giving time to your spouse/partner. Financial position will remain ok.

Tip: Quiet growth is still growth.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Sage Green

Libra (September 24 - October 23): A better understanding of advances in your relationship will make your life easier. You are going to receive a lot in the right spirit and will soon begin to enjoy life again. You will make plans to renovate/decorate your house. And you will also have plans to buy some new property. Finance will be no problem. Relations will keep helping.

Tip: Stay soft while plans shift.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Scorpio (October 24 - November 22): You would want to ask your love mate for some favour and you will not be denied. Financial advancement will allow you to spend on your desires and even more you will be lucky in matters of money and finance. Your investments will yield rich dividends. Those in business will make good profits.

Tip: Focus brings peace to the simple.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Deep Maroon

Sagittarius (November 23 - December 21): Some good prospects may come your way today. You are very keen to settle down soon and begin to have a family. Good news awaits you in the latter part of the day. You will discuss something vital with your bosses at workplace. They will be highly impressed by your presentation and will give approval.

Tip: Let kindness guide your interactions.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

Capricorn (December 22 - January 21): Caught in the excitement of romance, you now want to settle down. You are not the marrying sort, but you are going to meet someone who may make you change your mind. Those who have been looking for jobs for a long time will get good offers. You will also buy expensive household items.

Tip: Choose calm when it feels hard.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Charcoal Grey

Aquarius (January 22 - February 19): Hang around with people whom you trust as you are seemingly quite vulnerable these days. Avoid getting taken in by adulation as you are likely to start having wrong notions. There will be some unfinished business at your workplace. You will feel the heat and come under stress. But you will complete the work with the cooperation of your colleagues.

Tip: Slowness gives you silent power.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Soft Blue

Pisces (February 20 - March 20): Your love mate could push you into taking some vital decisions like beginning of family life but since you are not ready you may seek more time to make up your mind. You will be involved in religious and charitable activities. You will also help the needy and the poor. Financial position is good.

Tip: Hope makes your energy flow bright.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Coral