Top 100 Sandwiches of world 2025: Shawarma Secures First Spot, Vada Pav Moves Up on TasteAtlas List

TasteAtlas a popular food and travel guide has revealed the list of top 100 best sandwiches in the world. In update list of July 2025. This ranking is based on 16,551 ratings submitted by TasteAtlas audience. In the ranking of best sandwiches, Shwarma, originated from the middle east has been ranked as the one of the popular sandwich in the world. Vietnam's Banh Mi and Türkiye's Tombik Doner secures second and third spots.

This list includes India's famous most consumed fast food Vada Pav at the 26th spot. India's Vada Pav has seen a steady rise in popularity and ratings, moving up from the 39th position in the January rankings to 26th in the latest list.

Talking about the Shawarma it is the juicy and meaty wrap, one of the popular street food which is made with the slice of tender meat. It can be made using lamb, turkey, chicken, beef, or a mix of meats, all of which are slow-cooked for hours and basted in their own juices and fat.

Here Are The Top 10 Sandwiches In The World, As Per TasteAtlas:Shawarma (Lebanon and more regions)Banh mi (Vietnam)Tombik Doner (Turkiye)Meat and Cold Cuts Banh Mi (Banh mi thit) (Vietnam)Roasted Pork Belly Banh Mi (Banh mi heo quay) (Vietnam)Panino col polpo (Bari, Italy)Tortas (Puebla De Zaragoza, Mexico)Lobster Roll (Maine, USA)Butifarra (Lima, Peru)Sandwich de lomo (Cordoba Province, Argentina)