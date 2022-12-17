Top private luxury winter getaways

New Delhi, Dec 17 Winter is upon us! Winter is the best season for travel, whether your ideal getaway involves an exhilarating ski trip or a flight to a warmer location.

The hidden getaways from Ultima Collection are made to feel like home, whether you're rejuvenating at your own health retreat in the Swiss Alps, skiing from your own serviced chalet in France, or savouring every moment on your villa's private dock in the Mediterranean. Beyond the carefully chosen ski chalets, retreats, spas and villas, you'll discover a group of professionals with unyielding standards who work to offer their visitors highly individualised experiences in complete comfort and solitude. This is savouring life to the fullest.

Ultima Gstaad

Set in the rolling meadows of Gstaad, Ultima Gstaad is where timeless Swiss luxury meets the mountains. Gstaad is a pristine Alpine village that's somehow equally out-of-this-world as it is down-to-earth. Experience all its wonders, undoubtedly one of the finest properties in Switzerland. Sink into your own uniquely designed suite or residence, reminiscent of a private chalet, to live in utter luxury and discretion.

From wall to wall, you'll discover lovingly curated artwork, plush interiors, and a smooth-operating team to cater to your most spontaneous of requests. There are three wooden chalets of 11 suites, six private residences, a restaurant and two inviting bars. Plus, there's a leading Swiss clinic and spa for recharging to full.

Each space is exquisitely crafted for snug evenings after a day of skiing in the mountains. Think steam fireplaces

