Travel blues? Check in for a staycation

New Delhi, Feb 6 It's the year 2022, and humans have always found ways to adapt to COVID-19. As travel restrictions across the globe continue and people fear travelling even within the country, looking for comfort and new experiences much closer to home is always an option with staycations.

More and more people are considering the convenience of a vacation closer to home. The hospitality industry has taken notice of this shift, and hotels have responded by developing more innovative offerings and experiences for guests to enjoy.

Pent-up leisure demand, aided by the shift of outbound leisure travel to domestic, has resulted in an increase in bookings from city residents looking to escape their day-to-day lives while remaining safe.

Staycations are not a new concept, and they predate the pandemic. While the pandemic has made it an obvious solution for travellers looking for adventure in times of uncertainty, the concept of staycations has been popular for some time. Owing to their hectic lifestyles, people, in general, have started preferring multiple smaller vacations over a few long vacations throughout the year.

This shift in people's vacationing habits has pushed the hotel industry to create more holistic experiences for guests in a limited amount of time. For guests, it is now more possible than ever to experience their own cities like never before, especially with hotels like The Lodhi, offering experiences that are rarely found in city hotels.

The Lodhi's opulent rooms and private plunge pools offer a taste of world-class luxury in the heart of Delhi. At their in-house restaurants, Elan and Perbacco, they serve the finest cuisines from around the world

