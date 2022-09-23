Trendy ways to pair jewellery with Indian outfits

New Delhi, Sep 23 Indian outfits are a great way to show off your personality and style, and with the right accessories, you can take them to the next level. Jewellery is the perfect way to add a touch of glamor and elegance to any outfit, and with so many different styles and options available, there's something for everyone.

Mix and match different jewellery styles to create a unique look or try layering necklaces or bracelets for an elegant effect. Choose jewellery that compliments the colour of your outfit. Think about the occasion and style of the outfit you're wearing, with so many possibilities, there's no limit to the ways you can mix and match.

Here are a few ways to style outfits:

Go Monochrome

If you want to be on trend and look absolutely stunning, try pairing your jewellery in a monochrome palette. Monochrome is "a unified effect or colour in which a range of tones, textures, and values are used to create a cohesive whole." In other words, it's when you mix different shades of one colour together to create a harmonious look. This is a great way to make a fashion statement and show off your contemporary jewellery pieces in a truly unique way. By sticking to shades of white, black, or grey, you can't go wrong!

Mix and Match Colours

For example, you might want to try pairing a sleek silver necklace with a brightly coloured sari. Or maybe you'd prefer to wear a delicate gold bracelet with a traditional salwar kameez. Whatever you choose, just be sure to have fun with it and experiment as much as possible. After all, fashion should be fun!

Play With Textures

One of the easiest tricks is playing with textures. For example, try pairing a sleek necklace with a rustic embroidered blouse, or a delicate silver bracelet with a heavily beaded sari. The contrast of textures will add visual interest to your outfit and help you stand out from the crowd. You can also experiment with colour combinations. Bright red contemporary earring would look amazing against a traditional green and gold sari, or try pairing a cuff with traditional bangles. The possibilities are endless! So get creative and have fun with it!

Consider Your Outfit

It's important to consider the outfit itself and what look you're going for. If you're wearing a traditional sari or salwar kameez, for example, you'll want to choose pieces that are more subtle and elegant. On the other hand, if you're wearing a modern dress or jeans and a top, you can be a bit more adventurous with your jewellery choices. Think bold necklaces, chunky earrings, and funky bracelets. Just make sure everything blends well together and doesn't look too cluttered.

No matter what you choose, just have fun with it! Jewellery is a great way to express your personal style, so don't be afraid to experiment. While Indian outfits are often adorned with heavy gold jewellery, there's no reason you can't add a touch of contemporary style with some well-chosen accessories.

