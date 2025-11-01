Tulsi Vivah 2025: Mehandi Design Ideas to Add a Touch of Tradition and Elegance

Tulsi Vivah, one of Hinduism’s most auspicious rituals, marks the ceremonial marriage of Goddess Tulsi and Lord Vishnu in his Shaligram form. This sacred event, celebrated on Kartik Shukla Dwadashi, also signals the start of the wedding season. In 2025, the auspicious occasion falls on November 2, beginning at 7:31 a.m. and lasting till 5:07 a.m. on November 3. On this day, homes are adorned with decorations, prayers are offered, and devotees perform rituals to honour the divine couple. Women also embrace the festive spirit by applying traditional mehndi, symbolising beauty and marital bliss.

On the evening of Tulsi Vivah, women decorate the Tulsi plant with flowers and diyas before performing the wedding rituals with chants and prayers. Traditionally, married women wear new clothes, apply solah shringar, and adorn their hands with intricate mehndi patterns. It is believed that applying mehndi on this day brings good fortune, prosperity, and happiness to married life. Mehndi, an integral part of Indian festivities, adds an artistic charm to the celebrations, making the occasion even more vibrant and auspicious.

Trendy and Simple Mehndi Designs for Tulsi Vivah

1. Floral Back Hand Design Idea:

2. Tulsi Plant Design:

3. Cross Pattern Design:

4. Tulsi Text Design:

5. Arabic Mehandi Design For Tulsi Vivah:

If you prefer a graceful yet minimalistic look, simple mehndi designs are the perfect choice. These patterns feature elegant motifs around the fingertips and palm borders, offering a modern yet traditional vibe. Floral outlines, leaf trails, and dotted circles are among the most popular designs for Tulsi Vivah. They are quick to apply, time-saving, and give your hands a refined, festive look. Whether you’re a newlywed or celebrating as a devotee, these stylish mehndi designs beautifully complement the sanctity and joy of Tulsi Vivah.