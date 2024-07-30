Understanding People’s Desire and Putting Myself in the Shoes of the Customers First Are the Reasons Behind My Every Collection.”: Anita Dongre

“Indian women have changed and become professionals. Today’s women are dressing differently. People used to go abroad and get dresses from there. I realized that we don’t have clothing that we wear in India. And that’s the reason I decided to launch my brand ‘AND’. Initially, I faced a lot of rejections. But I persisted and believed in my collection. 25 years ago, I opened my first store at Crossroads Mall in Mumbai. After that, there was no looking back.” Stated by renowned fashion designer Anita Dongre while addressing the women's gathering of the FICCI FLO Bengaluru chapter here today. FICCI FLO Chairperson Dr. Nupur Handa with other FLO members interacted with the designer.

FLO Chairperson Dr. Nupur Handa when talked about the idea behind her collection, she said, “With gut and instincts, I design the everyday clothes that everyone desires to wear. She said, “I am from the Pink City Jaipur Rajasthan, and seeing the vibrant colours of Rajasthan with the moods of people there, my famous brand ‘Global Desi’ came into reality with this local desire. 11 years ago, the bridal wear was not very comfortable to wear and was super heavy. So, I made comfortable bridal wear for Indian brides. My collection showcases the understanding with desire of Indian women blends with my creativity. I simply give life to the desires of people.”

When Lokmat representative and FLO member Dr. Anubha Jain asked about notable challenges she faced during her career initially and how she overcame those, she said, “There were so many differences I faced when I initiated my career. I was not taken seriously because I was a woman. Even my family was not serious about my work. But I was not bothered and used that as my advantage. Today is the best time for women to grow. When Anubha Jain asked about a piece of advice for women to be empowered, Anita said Persistence, determination and never giving up on your dreams are the keys. She said, “At the age of 15 I wanted to take up fashion designing and when I went to SNDT college the very first day of my college I realized this is the place I meant to. I love what I do.” Replying about the first design and who wore it, Anita laughed and said, “The very first design was created by me when I was in college and as a model I only wore it.”

Talking about her family as a great support for her, especially her younger sister, she said, “Though my sister is younger to me, however, she is like a mother to me. She’s a practical woman and balances things beautifully. We discuss work on the dinner table but we know where to draw the line.” While candidly replying to a question asked by one of the FLO members about the mistake of her life, she said, “There was a time when I gave control of my two famous brands ‘AND’ and ‘Global Desi’. But I later realized and have taken back those brands now. With this incident I learned a lesson that the basic value of your brand stands for and the vision through which your brand is carried out should be in your control, you must control that vision, i.e., your brand.”

Discussing how her brand ‘AND’ got the name ‘AND’, she said, “ ‘AND’ is not an abbreviation but a complete word itself. People think that it has come from my name but it is not related to my name. One fine morning my designer friend returned from Australia and said four words – And, If, So, But are getting popular. Among those four words, I chose the word ‘AND’ which shows continuity, possibility, and more beyond anything.