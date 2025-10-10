Urine Color, Smell and Frequency: What Your Pee Reveals About Your Health

Have you ever paid attention to your urine? we all, both men and women, urinate several times a day. This is a natural process. Therefore, it seems that many people do not pay much attention to it. That is, whether the color of the urine is changing, whether there is burning and pain while urinating, whether it takes a long time to urinate, these things are not taken seriously. Urination is a natural and frequent process, often causing us to overlook important changes.

Ignoring alterations in urine color, burning sensations, painful or prolonged urination can be a mistake. These signs can warn us about underlying health issues that may become costly if neglected. Therefore, let's understand these indicators to ensure timely care. Nutritionist Lima Mahajan has told many things about the color, odor and frequency of urine in a video on her Insta account. Through which we can get information about diseases in the body.

Why is there repeated urination?

If you suddenly have to urinate more often than usual, it is associated with diabetes. But this is not only a sign of diabetes, but you may also have a urinary tract infection (UTI). Drinking too much tea, coffee, and alcohol can also cause excessive urination.

What causes a change in color?

If the color of your urine changes, it can be a sign of various things. For example, if the color of your urine is dark yellow, it can usually be a sign of dehydration, liver disease, jaundice, excessive sweating, or excessive intake of vitamin B. Similarly, if you have light or transparent urine, you are overhydrating yourself. Not only that, it can also be a sign of diabetes. Otherwise, this color can also indicate kidney damage.

What could be the reason for foaming?

If you often see foaming while urinating, then this can be a sign of protein being released from the kidneys. This sign should not be ignored at all.

Blood in the urine: Some people also have blood in their urine. This can be a very serious problem. This problem can be caused by kidney stones, infection or some kidney disease. Not only that, blood in the urine can also be a sign of cancer.

Bad smell: If the urine smells foul, it can be due to infection, dehydration, liver disease or some foods. If it smells sweet like salt, it can be a sign of high blood sugar. In such a case, drink plenty of water and consult a doctor.

Burning sensation: If you feel a burning sensation while urinating, it can be a symptom related to urinary infection, kidney stones, uncleanliness or sexually transmitted diseases. Do not ignore this symptom and go to the doctor immediately.