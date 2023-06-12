US Restaurant launches 'Modi Ji' thali in New Jersey ahead of PM's America visit

A New Jersey-based restaurant has launched a special thali dedicated to Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of his upcoming visit to the United States. The owner of the restaurant, Shripad Kulkarni, who is of Indian origin, said the thali has been specially curated on the demands of the Indian community residing there. The colurful thali includes mouth-watering dishes from across India has items like - Khichdi, rasgulla, sarson ka saag, Kashmiri dum aloo, idli, dhokla, chaach, papad etc.

#WATCH | A New Jersey-based restaurant launches 'Modi Ji' Thali for PM Narendra Modi's upcoming State Visit to the US. Restaurant owner Shripad Kulkarni gives details on the Thali. pic.twitter.com/XpOEtx9EDg — ANI (@ANI) June 11, 2023

Several customers, who also make an appearance in the video, said that they loved the food and added that the thali is extremely popular amongst the Indian community. The price of the thali has not been mentioned. Prime Minister Modi is visiting the US from June 21-24 at the invitation of US President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. This will be his first state visit to Washington. During his visit, PM Modi will be hosted by US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden at a state dinner at the White House, the Ministry of External Affairs informed through a press statement last week. Meanwhile, the White House said the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the US will be an opportunity to reaffirm the deep, close partnership between US and India.