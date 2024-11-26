Utpanna Ekadashi 2024: Parana Time, Puja Rituals, Significance and More

Utpanna Ekadashi, observed on the 11th day of Krishna Paksha in Margashirsha, is dedicated to Lord Vishnu and holds great religious significance. Devotees worship with devotion and purity on this auspicious day. This year, the Utpanna Ekadashi fast falls on November 26, 2024.

Utpanna Ekadashi 2024: Date and Timings

Ekadashi Tithi Begins: November 26, 2024, at 1:01 AM

November 26, 2024, at 1:01 AM Ekadashi Tithi Ends: November 27, 2024, at 3:47 AM

November 27, 2024, at 3:47 AM Parana Time: November 27, 2024, from 1:11 PM to 3:17 PM

November 27, 2024, from 1:11 PM to 3:17 PM Hari Vasara Ends: November 27, 2024, at 10:26 AM

Puja Rituals for Utpanna Ekadashi

Begin the day with a holy bath and clean the house before starting the puja rituals.

Perform the puja with firm devotion and dedication.

Place an idol of Lord Vishnu along with Shree Yantra, light a diya using desi ghee, and offer flowers, garlands, and sweets.

Offer Panchamrit (milk, curd, sugar, honey, and ghee) along with Tulsi Patra, as the puja is incomplete without it.

Perform an evening puja before sunset and offer bhog prasad to Lord Vishnu. Recite Vishnu Sahasranama, Shree Hari Stotram, and chant Lord Vishnu's aarti.

Break the fast on Dwadashi Tithi, or consume bhog prasad in the evening after the puja if fasting becomes difficult.

Bhog prasad should be satvik, including fruits, milk products, and fried potatoes.

Distribute bhog prasad among family members after the puja.

Visit a temple to seek Lord Vishnu’s blessings.

Light a diya near the Tulsi plant to bring happiness and prosperity.

Significance of Utpanna Ekadashi

Utpanna Ekadashi holds great religious and spiritual importance in Hinduism. Celebrated in different months based on regional calendars, it is dedicated to Lord Vishnu and Goddess Ekadashi. Devotees observe a fast, perform puja rituals, and seek liberation from sins and the cycle of birth and death. The fast symbolizes spiritual enlightenment, purity, and devotion, granting devotees a place in Vaikuntha Dham, Lord Vishnu’s abode.

Utpanna Ekadashi: Story

According to Hindu scriptures, a demon named Murasura terrorized people and frightened the deities, who sought Lord Vishnu's help. After battling Murasura for years, Lord Vishnu rested in the Himavati cave. While he slept, Murasura tried to attack him, but a divine feminine energy appeared and defeated the demon in a fierce battle. When Lord Vishnu awoke, he was amazed and named the energy "Utpanna Ekadashi," considering her a part of himself. This day is celebrated as Utpanna Ekadashi in honor of this event.