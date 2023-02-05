Valentine’s Day 2023: History and reason to celebrate Valentine's Day

In many parts of the world, Valentine's Day is a yearly celebration of romance and love. It always falls on February 14th. Saint Valentine's Day is also known as the Feast of Saint Valentine.

The day is culturally and religiously significant. It is said that love does not have to be expressed on a specific day or through the exchange of gifts. However, this unique day will add additional meaning to the lives of couples. Valentine's Week is the number of days before Valentine's Day. And the entire week is dedicated to celebrating your feelings of love for your loved ones. Rose Day, Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day, Kiss Day, and Valentine’s Day are the days.

Valentine’s Day was first observed as a Christian holiday to honour the Christian martyr called Saint Valentine. The day is followed by different names, like Saint Valentine’s Day or the Feast of Saint Valentine.

This day is similar to the Roman festival of Lupercalia, which occurs in the middle of February. According to additional information, the celebration honours Faunus, the Roman god of agriculture. Valentine’s Day is not celebrated as a public holiday anywhere in the world.

In recent years, the significance of this day has become a pop culture theme. The romantic gestures made toward the people are remarkable. On this day, lovebirds can be observed in movie theatres, cafes, and shopping malls.