Valentine’s Day 2023: Romantic movies you can binge-watch with your partner in this valentine's week

Valentine's Day is celebrated on February 14th every year. The celebration of love, on the other hand, begins a week earlier. It starts on February 7 with Rose Day, Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day, and Kiss Day and ends on February 14 with Valentine's Day. As Valentine's Week begins on February 7th, here is a list of Hindi romantic films to watch with your partner.

From Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, here are five romantic Bollywood films you can watch with your partner if you are planning to stay in this Valentine’s Day.

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

Aditya Chopra's directorial debut, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in lead roles, defined love for the youngsters of the 1990s and remains one of the most beloved romantic films. The 1995 film vividly captured the imagination of every romantic couple, from the snowy terrains of Switzerland to the yellow fields of Punjab. Beautiful melodies like as 'Tujhe Dekha To,' 'Mere Khwabon Mein,' and 'Ho Gaya Hai Tujhko' were composed by Jatin-Lalit for DDLJ.

Jab We Met

Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan, who once dated each other, starred together in this romantic comedy film directed by Imtiaz Ali. The 2007 film has developed a cult following owing to its unforgettable dialogues, fantastic music, beautiful cinematography, and brilliant chemistry between the leads.

Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na

In Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, a 2008 film starring Imran Khan and Genelia D'Souza, Aditi (D'Souza) and her closest friend Jai (Khan) fall in love but mistake it for friendship. Both characters eventually realise their feelings for one another. Jai realises he must make his huge gesture when Aditi relocates to a foreign country. He dramatically stops her at the airport and makes a memorable proposal that leaves a mark on the audience.

Rockstar

Ranbir Kapoor's towering performance as Janardhan Jakhar aka Jordan is considered one of Bollywood's finest leading performances. This 2011 musical-romantic-drama film was made unforgettable by A. R. Rahman-Mohit Chauhan-Irshad Kamil's once-in-a-lifetime soundtrack, which included songs like 'Tum Ho,' 'Naadaan Parinde,' 'Katiya Karoon,' 'Aur Ho,' and other equally brilliant songs.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

One of the fan favourites is the 2013 coming-of-age romantic comedy-drama film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Kalki Koechlin. It's a film full of stories of friendship and romance. The last scene, in which Bunny (Ranbir) returns to Naina (Padukone) for good and proposes to her, usually melts our hearts.