Valentine’s Day 2023: Significance of the 7 days of love

February, the month of love, has here. People all across the world are making special preparations to spend time with someone they care about. Valentine's Day is on February 14, however, the celebration of love starts on February 7. Valentine's Week starts from February 7 to February 14.

The first day of Valentine’s week is Rose Day, which is followed by Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day, Kiss Day and finally Valentine's Day

7th Feb – Rose Day

Rose Day is celebrated on February 7 and starts the Valentine's Week celebrations. On this day, people give roses to their loved ones, crushes, or partners to express their love and gratitude for their presence. On this day, the colour of the rose is also significant: a red rose represents love, a yellow rose means friendship, a pink rose represents appreciation and adoration, and a yellow rose with red tips indicates that one's sentiments of friendship have turned into love and more.

8th Feb – Propose Day

On February 8, Rose Day is followed by Propose Day. People express their feelings of love to their partner or crush on Propose Day, as the name indicates. Many even drop the big question, asking their love interest to live the rest of their life with them.

9th Feb - Chocolate Day

Chocolate Day is celebrated on February 9 and is the third day of Valentine's Week. People exchange chocolates with their crushes or partners, forgetting any bitter or sour feelings in their relationships. Many people shower their loved ones with their favourite collection of chocolates.

10th Feb – Teddy Day

Teddy Day is celebrated on the fourth day of Valentine's Week. It is a celebration of all things adorable. Send your crush or partner a cuddly teddy bear or a beautiful soft toy that will help them de-stress or bring a smile to their face. The gesture expresses one's feelings for a specific someone.

11th Feb – Promise Day

On the fifth day, lovers make promises to be together through thick and thin, to strengthen their relationship, to support each other, to be the biggest cheerleader, and to do other things. The objective is to show your partner that you are committed to making your relationship last.

12th Feb – Hug Day

Hug Day is celebrated on the sixth day of Valentine's Week. On February 12, they consoled their loved ones by hugging them. When words fail to express our love for someone, the language of physical touch works wonders. And a hug may let your loved ones know you're there for them, ready to solve any problem and mend any emotional gaps, uncertainties, or anxiety about the future.

13th Feb – Kiss Day

Kiss Day is celebrated on February 13, one day before Valentine's Day. On this day, people in love solidify their relationship with a kiss or show affection for their partner with an act of love.

14th Feb – Valentine’s Day

Valentine's Day Finally, on February 14, couples throughout the world celebrate Valentine's Day. Couples celebrate the special occasion by going on dates, giving presents, making romantic gestures for one another, spending quality time together, making handcrafted gifts or surprises, and more. Meanwhile, following Valentine's Week, people celebrate Anti-Valentines Week, which has nothing to do with love or romance. Slap Day is the first day, followed by Kick Day, Perfume Day, Flirt Day, Confession Day, and Missing Day.