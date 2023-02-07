Valentine's Day: Know all about popular dating app Hinge

Valentine's Day 2023 is just a few days away, and it might be a good time to check out some dating apps. With the advancement in technology, multiple aspects of our lives have been transformed, including our dating life.

Hinge is one of the fastest-growing dating apps in the US, UK, Australia, and Canada and is also available in India.

For those looking for a more meaningful connection, Hinge might be a better option.

While Bumble and Tinder both use the swiping feature, which encourages users to judge each other based on superficial qualities such as profile pictures, Hinge encourages you to provide a detailed biography about yourself. Others can then "like" aspects of this profile (be it a story, a personality trait, or a photo) and start a conversation with you based on that.

The idea with Hinge is to nurture a long-term relationship and to have more in-depth conversations. It's for this reason that it proudly advertises itself as an app "designed to be deleted," because it's not about casual hookups and there is a romantic end goal so to speak.

Hinge is free to download on the App Store and Google Play Store, but you can pay for more advanced membership and features if you want.