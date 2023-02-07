Valentine's Day: Know all about popular dating app OkCupid

Dating may help you discover a lot about your significant other or another person, which can help you with matchmaking.

Everything has gone digital today, and the entire dating phenomenon has gone online. People were so enthused by the introduction of dating that dating apps began to rise to prominence, scaling at an unimaginable rate, and today we have dating applications all around us.

Valentine's Day 2023 is just a few days away, and it might be a good time to check out this dating app. With the advancement in technology, multiple aspects of our lives have been transformed, including our dating life.

OkCupid describes itself as the best dating app for those seeking a long-term commitment. The process of creating a profile on OkCupid is purposely time-consuming, with users required to answer between 50 to 100 questions. To locate persons with whom you are compatible, the algorithm takes into account your replies to questions, your preferences, interests, hobbies, and your profile.

The app's Passport tab allows you to explore and interact with individuals from all over the world. With its user-friendly interface, OkCupid is a must-have on your device if you are looking to meet new people this Valentine's day.

You can see your potential matches, send and receive likes, and exchange messages with a free account. You may upgrade your account and get more access to services by paying Rs. 2,850 per month.