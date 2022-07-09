VEDIC MAHOTSAV Redefining World is One “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” to Live Peaceful Life With The teachings of Sanatan Dharma!

Global Brahman Council, Hong Kong, is celebrating a unique “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” festival with the theme Vedic Cultural Heritage from 1st July to 15th August 2022. The festival started with Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam day on 1st July, at India Club, Hong Kong to mark its 1st anniversary. The Vedic program began with rituals by priests Hitesh Maharaj, Vinod Maharaj, Ishwar Maharaj, and Jai Maharaj.

The event was a great opportunity for the community to come together, meet and greet, and support each other in our common goal of celebrating and highlighting Vedic culture and Sanatan Dharm. It was even more auspicious to be able to gather on the day when the world-famous rath yatra takes place in Jagannath Puri and to offer Abhishek to their lordships Sri Sri Jagannath, Baldeva, and Subhadra Maharani along with engaging everyone in the chanting of powerful and uplifting Vedic mantras.

Dr. Sanjay Nagarkar and Prof. Rita Vyas Nagarkar, the founders of Global Brahman Council welcomed the guests and said, “Today is a very special event being celebrated alongside the Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the celebration of India’s 75th anniversary. We are proud to be celebrating the Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam festival to invoke the spirit of global citizenship, and to teach the young children our rich cultural values by passing the Vedic cultural heritage torch to the next generation.” During the festival, several events will take place, i.e., plantation, Sanjeevani haven at Kowloon Hindu temple, Vedic cultural heritage forum discussion among international participants, lectures series, Vedic music, and Sanskrit classes. The festival will close by showcasing a Vedic cultural heritage poster exhibition on 15th August 2022.

To inspire the younger generation Nikhil Nagarkar gave a meaningful speech that related to many youths and their parents. Nikhil Nagarkar said, “We were born abroad so we only understand what we see. For us to be inspired by our own culture, it needs to be communicated to us in a way that we can relate to.” The second part of the program was bhajans and lectures. Mrs. Shobhana Rajesh Iyer and Anirudh Trivedi sang soulful bhajans. Shri Radhika Sharma spoke about Vedic culture and value systems. The key highlight was the attendance of younger children under 15 years of age who participated very enthusiastically in the rituals, mantra chanting, and bhajan singing.

To demonstrate the diversity of our Vedic culture and heritage, an educational poster exhibition was showcased which allowed children to learn about India a lot. The event was followed by pure satvik food. The program was attended by Brahman families and community leaders. Mr. Shoan Goenka, President of Overseas Friends of BJP, Mrs. Vaneeta Sharma, Head of the Kowloon Hindu temple, Mr. Bhagwan, Mr. Ajit, Mr. Lal Daryanani, and other dignitaries attended the event. Mr. Nanu Laxman,