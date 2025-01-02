Vimal Mehra Recounts Chittorgarh’s Jauhar and Saka in Agni-Samadhi

The poem is based on the heroic tale of Chittorgarh's first Saka (battle) and Jauhar (self-immolation).

Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], January 2: The Society for Creative Satisfaction organised a grand event in Bal Niketan School, Jodhpur, to unveil the narrative poem Agni-Samadhi written by senior poet Vimal Mehra, an alumnus of the school, by esteemed guests.

The event was presided over by senior critic Dr Ramakant Sharma, with senior writer Dr Haridas Vyas as the chief guest. Noted storyteller Hari Prakash Rathi was the guest of honour, and Mahavir Singh ‘Khursheed' Khairadi served as the presenter. The event was conducted by the society's joint secretary, MM ‘Armaan'.

The society's president and senior dramatist, Dr. Sunil Mathur, extended a warm welcome to the guests. Secretary Kamal Sharma spoke about the society's creative activities and noted that it would enter its silver jubilee year of creative pursuits from the upcoming Makar Sankranti. Senior literary figure and the society's founder, Anil Anwar, gifted literary books to the dignitaries, while patron Mridula Srivastava presented them with mementoes.

The dignitaries officially unveiled the narrative poem, followed by a ceremonial honour for the poet Vimal Mehra. He was presented with garlands, a turban, a shawl, a coconut, literary gifts and a memento. Mehra also recited some of his poems and selected excerpts from Agni-Samadhi for the audience.

In his address, Mahavir Singh ‘Khursheed' Khairadi highlighted the narrative poem's excellence based on the heroic tale of Chittorgarh's first Saka (battle) and Jauhar (self-immolation). He referred to other works by other poets on similar themes, praised the author's efforts, and pointed out some areas for improvement, providing a balanced critique of Agni-Samadhi.

Speaking on the occasion, guest of honour Hari Prakash Rathi said, “We Indians have traditionally captured all our knowledge in metrical poetry, and this oral and memory-based tradition has protected our literature and history against the destruction by cruel invaders.”

He further said that my metrically drafting the extraordinary tale of Chittorgarh's first Jauhar and Saka, poet Vimal Mehra, has created a work worthy of being in every household.

Chief guest Dr Haridas Vyas said, “While metrical discipline is crucial in poetry, the flow of emotions holds greater importance. This is why Tulsidas is considered a greater poet than Keshavdas.”

Presiding over the event, Dr Ramakant Sharma acknowledged the richness of Indian metrical poetry traditions and emphasised that there was no need to draw inspiration from Western poetic movements.

He remarked, “Only a poet like Mahapran Nirala, well-versed in metrical discipline, could break those norms and compose free verse while maintaining rhythm and melody. Poetry should have rhythm and lyricism, and if fully metrical, it becomes even more beautiful.”

The event witnessed participation from notable literary figures and poetry enthusiasts from Jodhpur and beyond.

Poet Vimal Mehra's previous works include song collections “Gaa mere mann gaa” and “Milan suron ki bansuriya”. His upcoming work includes the narrative poem “Shakuntala”. He is proficient in various forms of poetry. He regularly contributes to various literary publications and national newspapers and magazines.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor