Viva Magenta For Men

New Delhi, Dec 12 "Viva Magenta" has been named Pantone's Color of the Year for 2023. If you haven't heard of this colour, it's quite intentional. It is a reddish hue that has its roots in nature and is symbolic of a fresh show of power.

Viva Magenta is a bold, brazen colour whose exuberance encourages a joyful, upbeat celebration and creates a fresh narrative.

All of these together make Viva Magenta an intriguing shade that has been successfully tickling every fashionista's curiosity to the max. Anand Singh, Fashion Design Manager, DaMENSCH unravels the why behind Viva Magenta for this year and says "Unconventional color in unconventional times, a symbolic of much-needed strength and power, a color that induces indulgence and passion when you look at it, a color which reminds you of the time when you were hurt or you were in love. A derivative of crimson red, this color has evolved through times which we have seen recently, there was a lot of turmoil in emotions through the pandemic and the war. Now the color of the year is just not decided or voted but this is more of an evolutionary process that supports what was and what's going to be."

Well, if you love the color as well as we do, Anand shares his expert tips on how men can style this hot hue!

Suits

This colour has a very strong individual essence, the trend is simple, and anything solid looks niche and premium. To ace this color with a suit is where we can imagine nice viscose or a silk blend. There's a rare chance of going wrong with a cheque pattern where old-fashioned windowpane. Checks fashioned with a base or highlight of this color, probably with a darker tonal magenta

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor