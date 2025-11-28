Walk or Run for Weight Loss? Know Which Burns More Calories

If you want to lose weight, exercise is very important. Although we do different types of exercise for weight loss, running and walking are the most common types of exercise. Many people think that running is the only easy way to lose weight quickly, while some people believe that walking is a slow but less painful way to the body and a good option to keep weight under control for a long time. But often there is confusion that is it better to run or

Walk to lose weight quickly and properly?

Although it is true that running gives us quick results, running puts stress on the joints and increases the chances of injury. On the other hand, although walking is a light exercise, it can be equally beneficial if done consistently and at the right speed (running or walking which burns more calories). Running or walking is right for weight loss, let's see which of the two is best...

Is running or walking better for weight loss?

According to a report published in 'Healthline', although both walking and running are cardio exercises, their effects on the body are different. If these exercises are done in the right way and at the right time, the weight loss process can be accelerated. These physical activities not only reduce weight, but also reduce the risk of many diseases. Both these activities are extremely beneficial for overall health.

What is the right way to walk for weight loss?

According to experts, walking is a 'low-impact' exercise, which is considered safe for people of all ages. Slow and fast walking (Brisk Walk) helps burn calories and increases the speed of metabolism. Walking at a brisk pace for 30 to 45 minutes daily burns about 150 to 250 calories. This exercise is also a good option for increasing stamina, reducing anxiety and improving heart health. Walking is an easy and useful option in the initial days for new people who want to lose weight.

Does running help you lose weight fast?

According to a report published in Healthline, running is a 'high-impact' cardio exercise, which burns calories very quickly. A 30-minute run can burn about 300 to 450 calories, which is much more than walking. Running strengthens muscles, increases fat burning and also gives an 'after-burn effect', meaning the body continues to burn calories even after the exercise is over. Therefore, if you want to lose weight quickly, running can be a great option over walking.

Which exercise is best for whom?

If you are older, overweight, have joint pain or are just starting to exercise, walking is the safest option. Walking reduces the risk of injury and gradually gets the body used to exercise. If overweight people start running straight away, the pressure on the knees and hips can increase. Therefore, it is beneficial to start exercising by walking first. On the other hand, if you are not very overweight, have good stamina and are already active, then running will help you lose weight faster. Running challenges the body, promotes fat burning and also improves the body's efficiency. This is especially a good option for those who want fast results in a short time and who can easily do high-intensity workouts. If you are healthy, you can do both exercises for 30 - 30 minutes each.