Walking for Weight Loss: 15 Minutes vs 45 Minutes; Know What is More Effective?

It is no longer new that you have to do miracles to lose weight. These weight loss tips are constantly being given through posts on social media, different videos, and expert advice. Many of these tips are followed regularly by people. To lose weight or stay fit, one thing that most people follow regularly is walking. Walking not only reduces weight, but also improves overall health. However, many people wonder how long they should walk, whether to lose weight or stay fit?

Of course, it is a common question for people to have this question. Because many people give different advice. Some say that walking for 45 minutes is enough, while others say that only 15 minutes is enough. If you want to lose weight, burning calories is more important. So today we are going to tell you how many calories will be burned in how much time and how much weight will be helped. Along with this, let us also know the overall effect of walking.

How long is it best to walk for weight loss?

As mentioned above, burning calories is the most important thing for weight loss. Without doing this, you will never lose weight. In such a situation, if you walk for 45 minutes every day, you will burn about 150 to 200 calories. Walking slowly for the same 15 minutes will burn 120 to 180 calories. If you have less time, then walking for 15 minutes is a good option for you. If you have more time, then you can walk for 45 minutes and burn more calories.

Is walking fast or slow beneficial for the heart?

Many experts say that walking slowly increases the heart rate quickly, which makes the cardiovascular system more active. Due to which the heart health remains better. Similarly, walking a little faster increases the heart rate gradually and helps reduce stress. Walking is best for people who have high BP or heart problems. If you are above 40 and want to keep your heart healthy, you should walk at a fast pace.

Slow walk for 15 minutes when time is short

Nowadays, people have less time due to the increasing workload, so you can do slow jogging for at least 15 minutes. This will give you good results. But it is important to be regular in this. You can do the same fast walk anytime in the morning and evening.

What is best for mental health?

If you want to maintain good mental health along with physical health, walking can be very beneficial. It reduces stress and keeps your head calm. People who are more worried or stressed should walk. Slow jogging releases endorphin hormones, which are called happy hormones. That is, both options are beneficial for maintaining good mental health.