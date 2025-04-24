Walking Tips for Summer: Know the Best time to Walk to Avoid Heatstroke

Walking daily can help you to keep your body healthy, other than that walking has many benefits. If you are love going on long walks, then following some rules of walking is equally important. Many people go for a walk in the morning and evening. But in summer, more rules need to be followed for walking. In summers at what time you go for walk is important. In such a situation, today we will tell you when walking in summer will be more beneficial.

There is intense heatwave in the months of April and May. So much so that it is difficult to go out of the house even at 10 or 11 am. Therefore, it is not possible to walk in the afternoon. Instead, you should wake up early in the morning and walk. The time for a morning walk is between 5.30 and 7.30 am. At this time, the atmosphere is not too hot. Also, there is less pollution in the morning. Therefore, there will be no problem in breathing. Along with this, the air is not hot either.

When will you walk in the evening?

If you can't walk in the morning, walk in the evening, preferably after 6 pm in summer to avoid the daytime heat. Avoid walking between 11 am and 5 pm to prevent heatstroke.

When walking, especially in summer, take precautions. Walk slowly and for a short duration to avoid excessive sweating, dehydration, dizziness, and fatigue. Consider indoor walking. Always carry a water bottle and drink plenty of water.