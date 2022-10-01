Walnuts for a healthy heart

By IANS | Published: October 1, 2022 01:39 PM 2022-10-01T13:39:03+5:30 2022-10-01T13:50:06+5:30

New Delhi, Oct 1 In 2016, according to the WHO, India reported 63 per cent of total deaths ...

Walnuts for a healthy heart | Walnuts for a healthy heart

Walnuts for a healthy heart

Next

New Delhi, Oct 1 In 2016, according to the WHO, India reported 63 per cent of total deaths due to non-communicable diseases, and 27 per cent were attributed to cardiovascular disease

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : Who Who india New Delhi The new delhi municipal council Delhi south-west Indi Uk-india Republic of india India india New-delhi Gia india