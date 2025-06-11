Want to Lose Weight? Here’s How These Combination With Curd Can Help

Curd is beneficial for body in many ways. But many do not know that if curd is eaten regularly and in the right way, it can help a lot in losing weight. In such a situation, let's know how to eat curd and what to add to it to reduce the fat accumulated on the stomach. Curd is a high protein and probiotic food, which helps in improving the digestive system and improving metabolism.

Eating curd regularly keeps the stomach full for a longer time, due to which you eat less unhealthy snacking. Also, its acid helps in burning fat.

Curd and black pepper powder: If you want to boost the body's metabolism, then instead of eating curd just like that, you should add black pepper powder to it. This combination is considered very beneficial for reducing calories quickly. Because the acid in curd and the elements in black pepper come together, it helps in reducing fat. If you add a little black salt to it, you will get more benefits.

If you add black salt and black pepper powder to curd, it helps to cleanse the body from within. That is, the toxic elements accumulated in the body are released. It helps to get rid of various stomach problems such as gas, acidity, bloating, constipation.

Curd and cumin powder: Adding cumin powder to curd not only increases the taste, but also helps in losing weight. Not only this, cumin removes many stomach problems and curd keeps the stomach calm. This special combination of curd and cumin also improves intestinal health.

Curd and cinnamon: Many health experts consider curd and cinnamon to be the best combination for weight loss. The nutrients in curd and cinnamon boost the body's metabolism. Due to which the weight loss process is faster. It helps in losing weight as it burns fat.