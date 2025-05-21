Water Drinking Tips to Maintain Youthful Glow Even at 40

Their is lot of confusion on how much amount of water we must consume to stay fit and hydrated. Some say person should drink at least 3-4 liters of water. While some says we should drink a water whenever we are thirsty. Drinking water is essential for survival and optimal bodily function. Experts recommend drinking plenty of water throughout the day to avoid dehydration and associated health problems. If the correct method of drinking water is followed, the body gets more than one benefit. In this regard, psychologist and healing expert Dr. Madan Modi has told about the correct method of drinking water. He has advised to follow four rules while drinking water. If you follow these rules, you can look twenty-five even at forty.

Correct method of drinking water: Experts say that to look young and always maintain a glow on the face, four rules of drinking water should be followed. If these rules are followed, health also gets many benefits.

Drink water as soon as you wake up: Drinking water as soon as you wake up in the morning provides many benefits to the body. Drinking water in the morning hydrates the body and flushes out the toxins accumulated in the body. Do not make the mistake of drinking tea immediately after waking up in the morning, as this can cause many stomach problems. Drinking water on an empty stomach in the morning also gives you energy throughout the day. Also, the effect of drinking water in the morning is also visible on the skin.

Do not drink a lot of water at once: Most people make the mistake of taking a glass of water and drinking it in one gulp. Experts say that you should take sips of water and drink it while sitting comfortably. You should keep the water in your mouth for some time and gargle it, this will allow maximum saliva to enter the stomach. This will keep the stomach healthy. They also advise you to never drink water while standing.

Avoid cold water: You should avoid drinking too much cold water. Experts say that no matter how thirsty you are, you should not drink very cold water from the fridge. In summer, drink water from a pot. On other days, you can drink normal water.

Do not drink water immediately after meals: Most people drink water immediately after meals or drink a lot of water while eating. But this is very harmful for digestion. You should drink water after half an hour after eating. Only then does digestion get better. If you feel the need, you can gargle with one to two sips of water after eating.

Benefits of drinking water in the morning