Weekly Horoscope, August 10, 2025: Embracing Yoga, Meditation and Prayer Will Benefit You

by Ajai Bhambi

The Moon forms a 150-degree aspect with Mars in your solar return chart, indicating a blend of challenges and achievements. Your career or business path will experience ups and downs, sometimes putting you in demanding situations. However, your unwavering dedication and resilient spirit will ultimately lead you to success. Expectations from peers and superiors will run high. Financially, this year may pose struggles-money may get tied up or delayed, requiring careful budgeting and adjustments. Be especially cautious about your health; there's susceptibility to skin issues, digestive problems, heart concerns, or diabetes. Regular health check-ups and strict attention to diet are strongly advised. Embracing yoga, meditation, exercise, and prayer will greatly benefit you. In personal life, couples will enjoy happy moments, and the marriage of a family.

Aries (March 21 - April 20): This week brings forth a powerful and energetic approach to resolve professional projects in hand. As you travel you will find that it brings luck to another aspect of your life. Some of you may have to make some critical decisions due to situations in your life that force you to make choices between career and family goals. The challenge is to find a healthy balance to improve home life, while at the same time tending to your career needs.

Taurus (April 21 - May 20): You are likely to spend time in different places and work closely in new associations as you combine luck and good management. This tends to change your outlook on life, perhaps stimulated by travel or contact with people of different cultural backgrounds. You are more determined to achieve your personal goals, and more strategic in the manner you go about doing so. Fundamental changes in your domestic situation and career orientation are likely.

Gemini (May 21 - June 21): You feel energetic and willing to explore new ideas. Accepting the individuality of people around you would help resolve conflicts and differences. You feel the need to be appreciated by family members, and the need for togetherness with others, comes into play. New contacts with others may also occur. Events are such that you move towards a more objective approach to your life and you cultivate true friendships.

Cancer (June 22 - July 22): Personal relations are rejuvenated and your romance moves more rapidly as you relate well on an intellectual level as well and move towards a long-term commitment. You encounter people who are very considerate and understanding. You are also likely to form business relationships with people based on a deep level of mutual appreciation and understanding for each other. You are in touch with your more sensitive and spiritual qualities.

Leo (July 23 - August 23): This is a magical time for romantic relationships. You initiate a current of forceful energy to achieve success in an important venture. You are bold, courageous and frank while dealing with diffi-cult professional and family matters. It's a very favor-able time for developing your relationships with par-ents and other relatives. At times life becomes extremely distracting and work and other financial or professional commitments take over.

Virgo (August 24 - September 23): People are attracted to you for your intelligent and sharp mind. Your social life is enviable as you interact with interesting people. You need to remain in touch with personal relations or you stand to loose valuable emotional support. You feel on top in domestic issues and spend quality of time with people you care about and in activities that are rejuvenating. A light and playful attitude takes you to high places and to important people.

Libra (September 24 - October 23): Trust your feelings and intuition about people and situations when taking decisions. Work and pleasure can be combined. You connect with well known personalities and artists. You could find relationships with others confusing and hard to define. Although you may enjoy an increase in your intuitive capabilities, you can also be too open to influence so that fears or delusions impact your ability to see your life clearly.

Scorpio (October 24 - November 22): You feel fresh and re-energized this week. You may take up new assignments and a project that would call for creativity and new ideas. Your inner hopes and desires come to the fore even as you tackle your job with a realistic and practical purpose of mind. There may be gains from property and fixed assets. You are nurturing and caring in personal relationships. You are likely to experience events that highlight the necessity to share and trust.

Sagittarius (November 23 - December 21): This is a special time for romantic relationships. Your credibility is important at this time and efforts at self-promotion might be made now. It is time to come back to your inner center to regain physical strength, mental balance, emotional harmony and spiritual awareness. A comfortable level of personal popularity helps to keep conflict to a minimum. With the ability to handle your emotions successfully, there is less stress on both your mind and body.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 21): The planetary configuration indicates responsibilities and commitments may take up more time than usual this week, so set some time aside. Also, parse your schedule so that you don't take on too much and that you don't wind up handling more errands and odd jobs than you meant to. The key to success is adopting a realistic, practical and disciplined approach to your life which comes easily to you.

Aquarius (January 22 - February 19): This period proves good in terms of investments and speculations. It's a good time to join religious organisations and groups. You move on the path of success and betterment in terms of better financial stability, emotional and mental satisfaction and intellectual growth. Circumstances may be such that you need to handle money more carefully or this may simply come naturally to you now. You would focus to regain mental balance and emotional harmony.



Pisces (February 20 - March 20): You are compassionate and generous with family, friends and relatives, drawing respect from them. You have new attitudes towards love matters, finances, and social relationships. Your creative urges are powerful indeed. New friendships, or new spins on established connections, are indicated. A period of hard work and effort is also in store. You take on new responsibilities, but enjoy the challenges. Beware of over indulgence of any kind by maintaining balance in all areas of life.