Weekly Horoscope, August 24, 2025: Financially, Things Will Be Stable and You Can Expect Monetary Gains

By Ajai Bhambi

The Moon's semi-sextile with Mars in your solar return chart sets the stage for a fantastic year ahead. You're poised to climb new heights in your career or business, with your financial situation steadily improving. Thanks to the influence of a powerful individual, you could gain significant professional advantages. This year, your earnings will largely be the result of your own hard work and dedication.

However, be cautious about lending money-doing so might drag you into legal complications to recover it. Your bosses and colleagues will extend their full support, ensuring you achieve your objectives. Financially, things will be stable, and you can expect multiple monetary gains. It's also an opportune time to invest in property, such as land, houses, or plots.

At work, you might channel funds into new machinery or technology, which will pay off. On the personal front, the bond between husband and wife will grow stronger, singles could find suitable matches, and auspicious family gatherings will add to the cheer. Overall, it promises to be a rewarding year.

Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 20): You would express yourself with charm and grace, whether it's through what you express verbally or write. This is a cycle of completion and transition. It is a time when we need to let go of things that no longer serve their purpose and hold on to things that have a future. You would express your sympathetic and compassionate side. The ideas you plant now will benefit you later. Others might find you less sociable, as you are busier than ever.

Taurus (April 21 - May 20): There is perfection and beauty in emotional relationships as you come from a deep and spiritual space within to relate in a new way with your loved one. You display great skills in sports or physical activity that wins you appreciation and brings an opportunity to travel. Beware of a covetous and suspicious person around you who could cause misunderstanding in your personal relationships.

Gemini (May 21 - June 21): You would improve your professional and personal relations as you express yourself graciously and exaltedly. There could be a change in ideas or plans, an increase or decrease in finances, and fluctuation in business. You can be led away by enthusiasm unless careful inner balance is maintained. Marriage, business partnerships, and collaboration are strengthened through understanding and commitment.

Cancer (June 22 - July 22): You are likely to get business and work opportunities from overseas and engage in multiple activities. You may be tempted to spend lavishly on things that make your life more comfortable and pleasant. It is a good time to organize your workplace and make it more efficient and equipped with good infrastructure. You may need to adjust your plan of action. Errors in judgment made now are likely due to impulsiveness and the overlooking of crucial details.

Leo (July 23 - August 23): Realistic levels of optimism and confidence are with you, and you are able to attract fortunate circumstances into your life. Problems are easier to resolve. Your social life will likely increase and bring you in contact with more influential, powerful and helpful people. Matters related to universities, higher education, organised religion, publishing, legal affairs, and foreign interests proceed smoothly. You would be able to see the world around you in practical terms.

Virgo (August 24 - September 23): This is a significant time for romantic relationships as you move ahead together. It's a great time to exert your personal influence, as you come across as especially cooperative in your professional and personal life. You desire to learn and improve your practical skills. New responsibilities are likely to present themselves and you would take them more seriously. You would be able to structure your life and your ambitions.

Libra (September 24 - October 23): Socialising, romance, and stability are enhanced and in focus. Love, friendship, and relationships are emphasised. You are creative and you succeed in areas that allow you to make something beautiful, attractive, or entertaining. Any artistic or musical talent you have is more prominent. This helps you to stay on track and to meet your responsibilities. Your concern for your future is stronger than usual, and you may find that projects you start.

Scorpio (October 24 - November 22): You may be recognised or rewarded in some way for the efforts you put forth. Because you project a more responsible and credible you, people in authority tend to be more inclined to appreciate you and recognise your work. Practical matters come into strong focus and demand attention. You would achieve success at work and complete projects through the interplay of ideas and the correlation of subjects since communication is your ability.

Sagittarius (November 23 - December 21): You would have positive feelings towards religion and religious people during this phase. You have a passionate nature, although you display self-discipline with people around you. Work and relationships go through a transformation. You may be thrown away by certain developments in the family and feel compelled to take a strong stand or things can go out of hand. Complications in financial matters can be expected this week.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 21): This phase brings confidence, pleasure, involvement, and grace in personal and professional relations. This enhances excellent work opportunities for people in a creative line, marketing, media, show business, consultancy and related fields. Romantic affairs and pleasure-seeking activities come into focus. Stick to your regular exercise routine and regular pattern of a nutritious diet. Your confidence attracts opportunities and some of you may be promoted.

Aquarius (January 22 - February 19): You would face new circumstances, changes and unfamiliar situations. A positive approach and well-spoken words would benefit and gain favors from people in authority and power. You may take up new assignments and projects that would bring creativity and innovative ideas. Your inner hopes and desires come to the fore even as you tackle your job with a realistic and practical purpose of mind.

Pisces (February 20 - March 20): This phase highlights friendship, romance and love in personal relations. Your thoughts turn to children, pleasures and worship during this time. Fine arts are inviting and involving as you channel your creative energy into it. A new person or opportunity leads to renewed interest in creative fields. Fresh attitudes and a new perspective are needed. You give and receive affection and love from friends and relatives.