Weekly Horoscope, August 3, 2025: Peers and Superiors Will Be Supportive, Appreciating Your Initiatives

The Moon's trine with Saturn on your solar return chart heralds a year of solid achievements and favourable outcomes. Your cherished projects will finally see completion, driven by a surge of vitality and determination. You'll feel inspired to explore uncharted territories in life, blessed with a kind of golden touch that ensures your efforts bear fruit. Peers and superiors will be highly supportive, appreciating your initiatives. Those aspiring to settle abroad or seeking international job offers will find the stars aligned in their favour. Students will clear competitive exams with flying colours, while interviewees will secure promising positions. Financial stability will be a hallmark of the year. Expect joyous occasions at home, possibly weddings of younger family members. You may also embark on short family trips, adding sweet memories. Your health will remain excellent, and your commendable work for society will not go unnoticed - recognition and rewards await you.

Aries (March 21 - April 20): This week brings understanding and harmony in personal and professional relations. You gain money and influence through business ventures and partnerships. You connect with old friends and business associates. Being open and receptive, you attract interesting opportunities and people. You are happy as there is balance and harmony at home and synergy in the work area. You start a new business project while adding zest to an old one.

Tip: Challenges shape your true power.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Ruby Red

Taurus (April 21 - May 20): This week brings cordial relations with family and loved ones. Changes in personal relationships and attitudes happen by themselves, with natural ease, rather than pursuing them. Social, romantic, intellectual, and financial opportunities arise now. For you, an empowering conversation about the past or about support can occur now. An opportunity or investment to make quick gains is on the cards. Creative occupations bring pleasure.

Tip: Stay hopeful, no matter the weather.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Golden Yellow

Gemini (May 21 - June 21): This is the time to explore and develop a sense of inner security. This is a time for reorganisation and heightened awareness of your roots, issues of intimacy and vulnerability, and it's an excellent time to be in touch with your feelings and needs. Focusing on your support system and the manner in which you support others is also probable. This is a good time to make plans for the future or to do any type of reorganising or even remodelling of the home and other activities.

Tip: Start even if fear stands near.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Cancer (June 22 - July 22): You are dynamic and assertive while making new beginnings at work. However, you are soft and loving in personal relationships to maintain a balance. You make important changes in personal and professional situations by integrating contrasting elements or aspects. You are courageous and diplomatic when you need to be. You are ready to face professional competition or rivalry. Victory is on the cards after a short period of strife.

Tip: Speak gently, hearts are listening.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Silver Grey

Leo (July 23 - August 23): You are original and ambitious, instilling a personal style in whatever you do. You socialise with important people in power or government. This phase challenges you to take responsibility for who you are and live your truth. It's time to put your best foot forward, but be sure to do so with grace and consideration for others, or you may just make a display that you regret later. Give yourself the knack of responding to whatever comes, as it comes in life.

Tip: Let go, and feel truly light.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Warm Gold

Virgo (August 24 - September 23): You may be tempted to spend extra money on things that will make your life more comfortable and pleasant. You retain a professional position of power and influence despite all the changes that happen at work. Success in material aspects is on the cards. You are noble when approached for involvement in a worthy cause. Your personal relationships go through a dreamy and transitory stage since you wait for promise and commitment.

Tip: Believe in what moves your soul.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Emerald Green

Libra (September 24 - October 23): Finances and budgets need to be considered as you complete projects and start new ventures. You will improve personal and professional relations with patience, love, and care. Avoid discussions, criticism, and arguments. You will achieve professional success with your own power, wisdom, and resources. You may require solitude to do mental work during this time.

Tip: Silent ears understand loud truths.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Soft Blue

Scorpio (October 24 - November 22): Your communicative abilities will largely be applied to professional world ambitions where knowledge and education are pursued in order to enhance career prospects and financial matters. Your personal affairs may take time to resolve, be patient and persistent. Love, romance, party fun, celebration and family reunions can keep you busy and happy this week. Health needs to be nurtured and cannot be ignored.

Tip: Clear thoughts invite calm energy

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Deep Purple

Sagittarius (November 23 - December 21): You would bring a combination of wisdom and knowledge in personal and professional life. A personal involvement has the qualities of love, balance and freedom that you desire. It is time to heal old friendships with tender, love, care and move into new relationships with sensitivity. New ideas and concepts floated by you at your work place will be appreciated. Arguments can be detrimental to production in business and harmony in the family.

Tip: Your energy soothes more than words.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Light Orange

Capricorn (December 22 - January 21): The planetary configuration indicates learning important lessons from life could be the beginning of spiritual growth and understanding. You are blessed with divine wisdom and inspired to take up a professional challenge. Spiritual pursuits and meditation can be rewarding. You grow and transform as you pass through a touching emotional experience. This is a period during which you can enjoy increased powers of concentration.

Tip: One goal at a time wins.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

Aquarius (January 22 - February 19): Success in business and love in personal relationships transform your life and attitudes. There are chances of new associations as new opportunities and changes may come. You have to find better, creative, and progressive options. It would be better to participate in social and family celebrations to lighten up and relax. This can also produce an event that requires you to take charge and show your responsible side and organisational skills.

Tip: Let yourself try something different.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Electric Blue

Pisces (February 20 - March 20): This period brings more efficiency and creativity to your work. Your family would be more supportive as this is the best time to bring more harmony and pleasant interactions to your relationships. Travel, promotion, or publishing could also figure in your career and benefit you. A professional collaboration comes together when you have given up all the hopes of it. Creative and professional plans are set to actualise, and it is best to work towards them persistently.

Tip: Small steps also move you forward.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Aqua Green