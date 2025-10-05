Weekly Horoscope, October 5, 2025: You Will Not Lose Patience and Emerge Victorious

By Ajai Bhambi

Mercury is forming an angle of 150 degrees with Saturn on your solar return chart. It is possible confrontation can create chaos around you. You will face opposition at your workplace. There can be some plotting and conspiracies against you. Some people might try to defame you and tarnish your reputation. Even your bosses will remain unhappy with you. You may face termination in your job. Your financial position will be tight. And you can face some business losses too. But you will not lose patience and emerge victorious in the end.

Expenses could be beyond your control. Your romantic life will be normal. There may be some tensions in the family, and it will be difficult for you to convince life partner. You will be drawn to social services, spiritualism and charitable activities. Health will be okay. You will develop lot of connections during business trips that you undertake.

Aries (March 21 - April 20): Positive new relationships are formed, and you can look forward to good results. It is a friendly time, when it is easy to enjoy life and other people as you initiate a new phase in your life. It's time to give your life a makeover, a time of new beginnings and fresh energy. Focus is on personal freedom, reaching out to others, making new plans, and exploration. You are more enthusiastic and ready for adventure.

Taurus (April 21 - May 20): This phase highlights friendship, love, romance and children in your life. You are inspired and could even inspire others. You are thinking more creatively, and express yourself with more sensitivity, compassion, and warmth. You want your objectives to reflect what you are really about, and you are likely to rid yourself of unsatisfying goals. You benefit from being more decisive than usual, & your ability to concentrate and focus helps you achieve what you set out to do.

Gemini (May 21 - June 21): You are in a position to inspire others through what you create, highlighting communication, creativity and authority. Your attitude towards life would be changing; you are no longer willing to make compromises in the important areas of your life, particularly with regards to career and your life path. You would be able to find a way to strike a balance between self-gratification and the obligations of daily life.

Cancer (June 22 - July 22): You give a new approach to communications projects, learning, or self-expression. Your most natural talents would meet with reward and acceptance. A new project or goal begun now has a good chance of being successful and long lasting. This is a good time for reflection, prayer, and meditation. A higher purpose to your life is what you seek, and you rely more heavily upon your intuition in order to achieve it.

Leo (July 23 - August 23): This phase brings an exciting job offer, reward, recognition or a possible promotion. An opportunity to expand on a worldly level arrives now. A balanced approach to life, in terms of realistic expectations, is the best approach for maximising success. People are bound to recognise your leadership skills and talents. You benefit from being more decisive than usual, and your ability to concentrate and focus help you to achieve what you set out to do in the coming weeks.

Virgo (August 24 - September 23): This is a period of work and development. It's a time to deal with practical matters, and it's not a time to be lazy or especially gregarious. It can be a time that feels hard, monotonous, and lonely. Try to get yourself organised, work to build your resources, and keep busy. You might find that you are very often encouraged and supportive of others. Certainly, you are more accepting and understanding of your friends and loved ones.

Libra (September 24 - October 23): There will be a wave good luck in love and romance. You spend great time in long conversations, phone calls, short trips and enjoy the feeling of togetherness. You are more receptive and gentler on a romantic level and tend to be sentimental about work commitments. Business expansion and new professional opportunities are worth considering. Financial success is stronger than earlier. You may explore new technology and improve office infrastructure.

Scorpio (October 24 - November 22): You might have a more materialistic view of life and are more attracted to objects and possessions that give you a sense of comfort and status. There are greater monetary gains too. You probably should be aware of a tendency to create your own financial stress due to extravagant spending habits. Your main focus is on personal freedom, reaching out to others, making new friends, and exploration.

Sagittarius (November 23 - December 21): You might pay attention to various ways to increase personal funds, resulting in more than one avenue for monetary gain. You are more friendly, optimistic, and big-hearted than usual. A cheerful and hopeful outlook increases your chances of gaining cooperation from others. This is a sociable, and perhaps self-indulgent, time when the pursuit of pleasure is one of your high prior-ities. Financial benefits may come your way.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 21): You enjoy decisions in your favour when it comes to legal affairs, education, and travel. Financial benefits may come your way. You may find that you have the right information at the right time. You could also have big ideas and plans. Work, especially in communications, goes well. Love matters, finances, and social relationships are especially pleasing and satisfying. You are generally more cooperative, although occasional willfulness could be a downfall.

Aquarius (January 22 - February 19): Your efforts would be rewarded and praised by people in authority as you resolve issues related to finances and budgets. You are bound to enjoy increased social opportunities as well as a boost in your personal popularity and magnetism. Others look on you favorably. You are more friendly, optimistic, and big-hearted than usual. A cheerful and hopeful outlook increases your chances of gaining cooperation from others.

Pisces (February 20 - March 20): The planetary combination boosts your professional prospects as you communicate cleverly and interact in a more positive way with people. You express true feelings without being afraid. You enjoy every moment, whatever it brings and follow your truth and intuition to feel more integrated with your loved one. Married people should take care of family members as the health of a family member may suffer.