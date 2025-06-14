Weight loss Tips: Can You Lose Weight by Smelling Food? Here's What Study Says

If you are also frustrated by the question of how to lose weight, then now see this very simple solution to lose weight completely. You must have seen many solutions to lose weight like exercising, dieting, and fasting. But the solution that is being discussed everywhere right now is the solution to lose weight by smelling. Some scientists in Germany have done research on this and have found a different way of weight loss. See who this solution will be more beneficial for.

Is it possible to lose weight by smelling foods?

According to the news given by Aaj Tak, German researchers have done research on this. For this, they studied some mice for a few days in a row. In this, scientists say that mice and our brains have some cells related to our hunger.

These cells are directly related to the nose. The researchers did an experiment for a few days. Before feeding the mice, they gave them a lot of the smell of those foods. After that, when they were given the food directly, the mice ate very little of it. They have not yet done such an experiment with humans, but they believe that the same experience that they had with mice will happen with humans.

However, we have the experience that if we smell a food, our appetite gets more excited. Sometimes that food comes in front of us and we crave it. But here, however, the study has revealed something different. We should try this experiment at home sometime.