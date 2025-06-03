Weight Loss Tips: Drink This Tea Before Bed for Faster Fat Burn

Loosing weight has become on of the major concern, these days we try many weight loss drinks to lose weight but in return we get nothing. If you are also dealing with the same situation then try this simple remedy prescribed by the doctor to reduce the increasing weight. In this, he has told us to drink a special tea and it is definitely useful for weight loss.

Methods to reduce weight and belly fat

Popular dietician Khyati has said that try drinking a special tea and drink before going to bed regularly for few days. To make this detox drink you need to add Ova, Soaf (Badisoap),turmeric and coriander powder. To make this decoction, take a glass of water. Add one teaspoon of coriander, one teaspoon of turmeric and 1 teaspoon of ova to it. Keep this water on the gas to heat. After the water boils and it is about half a glass, turn off the gas. Drink this water hot.

Also Read: Hair Care Tips: Homemade Packs for Dry And Rough Hair

Ingredients like ova and ova improve digestion and help reduce swelling in the body. Turmeric has antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties. That is why turmeric is also useful for weight loss. Due to its properties, digestion improves and blood sugar is controlled. Therefore, experts say that if you drink this tea regularly, you can definitely lose weight.