New Delhi, Dec 16 Le Bristol Paris prepares an immersive transformation, welcoming guests into the 'house of Socrates' for the festive season with scintillating decor, unforgettable dining, and gifts galore.

Enchanting Christmas scenography

This Christmas, Oetker Collection's Parisian Palace, will reach peak coziness with festivities hosted by the hotel's resident feline, Socrate. Renowned French interior design firm, Studio Bjorg, is overseeing an immersive decor of the hotel's common spaces, taking its cues from Le Bristol Paris' rich history to create a festive dreamscape inspired by travel, opulence, and glamour with a touch of playfulness. The experience begins with Christmas trees lining the exterior entryway and leading indoors to a potted pine forest — all consciously lit with eco-friendly candles or LED string lights.

The lobby, Socrate's customary domain, will be illuminated by a cascade of 500 crystal pendants to be draped from the ceiling, casting its infinite reflection on the surface of a mirror-topped central table. The surrounding pines, decorated in gold baubles and white tassel ornaments, will feature beautifully wrapped gifts at their base whilst a series of handmade Socrate sculptures will play hide-and-seek throughout the scene like Christmas elves in a charming tribute to this festive season's gracious host.

Le Bristol's courtyard garden, for its part, will be dressed for the occasion in pine trees and an original 'Amour Toujours' neon light feature, custom created for Le Bristol Paris by calligraphy sculptor Valentine Herrenschmidt.

Holiday dining

Triple Michelin-starred Epicure and one Michelin-starred 114 Faubourg have announced their respective menus for Christmas and New Year's Eve dinners, which will take diners on an exquisite gastronomic journey. At Epicure, the seven-course menu features wild turbot and Bresse chicken with lobster for Christmas, while New Year's will offer sole and Alsatian venison, among other fine creations by Head Chef Eric Frechon. He also crafted with 114 Faubourg's Chef Loïc Dantec and his team a six-course menu around pasture-raised guinea fowl in a chestnut crust for Christmas and, for New Year's, a succulent young pigeon torte. Each menu will feature a unique and delicate dessert by Le Bristol Paris' pastry team.

Dear Santa...

Every gift giver will find something to delight their loved ones at Le Bristol Paris. From Spa Le Bristol by La Prairie, there's the beloved White Caviar Signature treatment or the Bonpoint Tendresse duo treatment for the face or body - a relaxing moment to share between parents and child.

One can never go wrong with a gift voucher for an elegant dinner at Epicure or a cozy tea time at Café Antonia. For small surprises, a visit to L'Epicerie du Bristol will reveal a trove of delightful treasures, like the seasonal Bûche de Noël by Head Pastry Chef Pascal Hainigue, available from December 20th–26th.

The Gabriela Hearst pop-up boutique in the hotel lobby presents, until early January 2023, a curated selection from the designer's eponymous collection.

