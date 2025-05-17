What Is a Liver Tumor? Signs and Symptoms Of Disease Dipika Kakar is Battling

Popular television actress Dipika Kakar is currently battling a serious health issue. Her husband, actor Shoaib Ibrahim, recently shared in a vlog that Dipika had been experiencing stomach pain for the past few days. Initially, she dismissed it as acidity, but when the pain persisted, she decided to consult their family doctor. Following a few diagnostic tests, doctors discovered an infection in her blood. A subsequent CT scan revealed a shocking diagnosis — a large tumor on one side of her liver, roughly the size of a tennis ball. The news left both Dipika and Shoaib stunned. The doctors immediately advised hospitalization. According to preliminary reports, the tumor appears to be benign (non-cancerous), though some test results are still awaited. It is expected that Dipika may soon undergo surgery at Kokilaben Hospital. As news of her condition spreads, fans are anxious to understand the nature of her illness.

What is a liver tumor?

A liver tumor is an abnormal growth of cells in the liver. These tumors can be of different types, some of which are cancerous and some are noncancerous. The most common type of liver tumor is hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), which develops in the cells of the liver.

Symptoms of a liver tumor

If you have a liver tumor, you may experience some symptoms. These include sudden weight loss, loss of appetite, pain in the upper abdomen, nausea or vomiting, persistent weakness and fatigue, swelling in the abdomen, jaundice, and yellowing of the eyes.

Causes of liver tumors

One of the main causes of liver tumors is long-term liver problems. These include hepatitis B or C infection and cirrhosis. Excessive alcohol consumption also damages the liver and increases the risk of developing a liver tumor. Apart from that, obesity, diabetes, and exposure to certain toxins also increase the risk of developing tumors in the liver.