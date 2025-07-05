What to Do Immediately After a Dog Bite? Rabies Prevention Tips You Can’t Ignore

Incidents of dog bites are increasing day by day and if proper care is not taken after the dog bite it can lead to serious condition, even death. State-level kabaddi player Brajesh Solanki, Uttar Pradesh, recently died of rabies after being bitten by a dog. The number of deaths due to rabies is high in India. Every year, 18 to 20 thousand people die due to dog bites in India. Because many people ignore a dog bite without getting proper treatment immediately, saying that it is a minor injury. But Brajesh's death has shown that doing so can be fatal. After Brajesh's death, there is a lot of discussion on social media about rabies. People are also learning about it. Let's see what to do and what not to do after a dog bite.

Many incidents of street dogs attacking people have come to light recently. Many incidents of children being bitten by stray dogs have also come to light. In such a situation, it is important to know what to do when a dog bites.

Be alert as soon as you see these symptoms of a dog bite

Fever Loss of appetite Feels like vomiting Diarrhea Runny nose Excessive sneezing Swelling of hands and feet Burning sensation

What to do after a dog bite?

Clean the area where the dog has bitten you as soon as possible. Don't be afraid to apply water. Clean the wound with antiseptic soap and water for 10 to 15 minutes. After cleaning the wound, apply antiseptic. This should reduce the bleeding. If this does not happen, apply a bandage to stop the bleeding. Then go to the doctor immediately.

What not to do when bitten by a dog?

It is often found that when a dog bites, some people treat it as a normal wound and apply turmeric, lemon, or salt to it. They think that this will kill the bacteria, but these things can increase skin irritation. Stop doing these things and see a doctor first.

Dog bite treatment

First vaccination within 24 hours: If a person is bitten by a dog, mouse, cat, or any other animal or has a slight scratch from them, even if there is no blood coming out, they should take a rabies injection within 24 hours. Delaying this even a little can be life-threatening. If a pet dog bites and its owner says that the dog has been vaccinated, even then, you should go to the doctor and get a rabies injection only on his advice.

How many injections should you take?

Generally, 5 injections are required after a dog bite, but the first injection should be taken within 24 hours. After that, the second injection should be taken on the third day, the third on the 7th day, the fourth on the 14th day, and the fifth on the 28th day. Doctors say that sometimes some people may get a fever even after taking the injection, but there is no need to panic.

People do different things when bitten by many animals, but you should first see a good doctor and get the right treatment without getting into anyone's talk. Don't fall for the call of your father.