What to look forward to at Magnetic Fields 2022

New Delhi, Dec 3 Magnetic Fields, widely regarded as one of the most beautiful festivals in the world for its fusion of traditional arts and modern culture, has fast come to stand for an India that is proud of its past and forward-looking in its vision.

In addition to music, Magnetic Fields offers a variety of other content, including interactive and immersive installations, a VR showcase by MUTEK, narrative in the form of Magnetic Words, and a space that mixes music and wellness in the Magnetic Sanctuary.

Jameson Connects Dungeon

The second night in the Jameson Connects Dungeon will see a crew of selectors headed by curator and Krunk label founder, Rafiki behind the decks. Joining him will be DJs Nida, Lady Rufflein and Sodhi.

Pursue Cosmic Disco Bar

An oasis of fun, shimmer, razzle and dazzle in the middle of the desert, the Pursue Cosmic Disco Bar is where the tunes never stop and the tap never runs dry. Pop in for a drink under the disco ball and relive the glam of Studio 54 with secret sets courtesy Dynamite Disco Club and friends.

Corona Sundowner

Everyone's favourite sunset stage has been rechristened Corona Sundowner for this edition, and will feature an exclusive presentation by French hip-hop artist ONRA, debut performances from Delhi-based producer FILM's alter ego Tyrell Dub Corp called 'Futurhythmachine', a live set from popstar Anuskha Manchanda's alter-ego KISS NUKA, experimental producer Shantam, Bangalore-based lo-fi singer and songwriter Rudy Mukta, and chillwave producer CHRMS.

DRAGALACTIQ x Paradise at The Peacock Club

Four queer performing artists - an aerialist, a voguer and two drag queens - each possessing their own special skill and style, join forces to create havoc at Paradise at The Peacock Club, the perfect accompaniment to Amsterdam-based mercurial selector Young Marco's taste in unusual musical delights.

Magnetic Words

Storytelling is an intrinsic part of music festivals around the world, and Magnetic Fields was the first music festival in India to bring together tellers of tales from India and around the world.

For the 2022 edition, we collaborate with creative lifestyle magazine Platform for Magnetic Words. Scheduled for Saturday afternoon at The Peacock Club, Magnetic Words x Platform showcase will feature Academy Award nominee Sushmit Ghosh, a filmmaker whose film Writing with Fire was the first documentary from India to be nominated at Oscars 2022; performance poet Pragya Bhagat, who is also the founder of The Poetry Circle, a community space that fosters a love for words; the Delhi-based architect, writer, and community artist Swati Janu and winner of the Moira Gemmill Prize for Emerging Architecture; and Delhi-based photographer Devashish Gaur who works with archives and found objects to explore narratives of intimacy, home and identity, like in his latest photo series This Is The Closest We Will Get, a photo series through which he dives into questions of belonging, inheritance and freedom using archival photos of his grandfather across the figure of his father to create a bridge between them.

Magnetic Sanctuary

Magnetic Fields was the first festival in India to curate a space that's more about relaxation than dancing, and this year collaborates with transformational and wellness experiences platform LifePlugin for Magnetic Sanctuary.

LifePlugin is bringing the best teachers, facilitators and practitioners to provide attendees with wellness experiences and a space for 'reconnection' - also the theme for the 2022 edition. This is a space for people to meet, connect and seek to reimagine themselves through unique experiences.

Open all through the weekend, the Magnetic Sanctuary is a chill decompression zone that serves as a retreat from the bustle of festival life. Activities on offer include music and meditation, soundbaths, blindfolded sensory experiences, hot mess yoga and vinyasa yoga, aromatherapy, astrology, massage therapy among other immersive experiences.

The above mentioned activities will be available at Magnetic Sanctuary in the Bedouin campsite from 3 pm to midnight on Friday, and from 9.30 am to 10 pm on Saturday and Sunday.

VR Showcase: MUTEK's Immersive Collection

With a promise of the most cutting-edge immersive experience, Magnetic Fields brings down the talent heads of MUTEK. The festival, globally recognised for its future-facing audio-visual performances, shares its latest chapter: taking its first step as extended reality

