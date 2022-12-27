What you can expect from dating in 2023?

New Delhi, Dec 27 The women-first dating app 'Bumble' has just revealed its top six trends for the coming year of dating. As we recovered from the epidemic with new behaviours like hardballing, the rise of alcohol-free "dry dating", and an obsession with, including hobbies on dates, Bumble's 2022 trends focused on rediscovery.

In terms of the future, it appears that this year has taught us a few things about what we want and the best ways to express our wants and boundaries. The global study indicates that 2023 will be more concerned with disrupting the status quo and achieving more balance in our dating lives after 2022's year of rediscovery.

According to the popular dating app, we should be optimistic about dating in 2023 with 70 per cent of people saying they feel positive about the romance that lies ahead, a trend that is even more prevalent in India, with 81 per cent of Indian respondents feeling positive about dating as we head into 2023.

When it comes to dating next year, Bumble suggests we should expect:

Open Casting: It's time to do away with the tall, dark, and handsome requirements as the narrow search for our physical 'type' is not serving us.The opposite of type-casting, open casting refers to how 1 in 3

