When is Bhai Dooj 2025? Date, Shubh Muhurat For Tilak Ceremony, and Rituals to Celebrate Brother-Sister Bond

Brother and sister bond is unique and on Bhaidooj/ Bhau beej we cherish this bond by spending fun time with the them. The Celebration begins with having faral that we make days before diwali starts. After which brother and sisters get ready for the tilak ceremony and brothers give gifts to sisters to seal the deal of protection.

Every year Bhai Dooj is celebrated on the second day of the bright fortnight of the lunar fortnight in the month of Kartik. On that day sister does Aukshan (Aarti) as a symbol of love and respect and in written he gives her gift. This year their is a bit confusion about the date as the tithi begins on 22nd October and ends o 23rd October 2025.

Thithi and Muhurat

Bhai Dooj tithi begins on October 22nd at 8:16 pm. This date will end on October 23rd at 10:46 pm. Meaning, Bhai Dooj will be celebrated on October 23rd. The auspicious time to apply Tilak begins from 1:13 pm to 3:28 pm.

About Bhai dooj Ritual

The day starts with a dawn bathing ritual, followed by the main ceremonies: the Tilak ceremony, where the sister applies a tika to her brother's forehead; Aarti prayers, where sisters wish their brothers a long life; and the exchange of sweets and gifts. Some sisters also give their brothers a coconut as a symbol of purity.

Bhai Dooj celebrates the cherished bond between siblings. Sisters pray for their brothers' well-being and prosperity, while brothers pledge to protect and support their sisters. The festivities are filled with rituals, joy, and affection. Brothers often give gifts like chocolates, dry fruits, clothes, or personalized items. Ultimately, Bhai Dooj is about celebrating siblinghood and creating lasting memories.