Where to Tinder Passport to next? Let the stars decide!

New Delhi, April 30 Has the travel #FOMO bug gotten you, and you've been itching to get away but haven't been able to? There is no denying that travel has been on everyone's mind and everyone wants the vacation to glow!

It should come as no surprise that travel is one of the top 5 interests of dating App Tinder members, with over 43 percent stating in 2021 that they would love to travel any place on the globe without hesitation! Well, how fun and convenient it would be to meet people around the globe, with the click of your phone?

Tinder Passport allows you to change your geographic location to any place on the globe. Just think of the next place you want to vibe at and jet set on a virtual adventure to find people who you can match with even if they're miles away!

Serving you some more tea - Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Pune and Goa are the most popular destinations in India that Tinder members passport to. Globally, the top countries Indian members passports to are The USA, Singapore, Korea, Australia and Japan. Time for you to begin swiping and matching with people across the globe, maybe that will make you step out of our house

