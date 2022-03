Who are the most influential star kids?

New Delhi, March 5 These Bollywood star kids might not officially entered the film industry, but they frequently feature across headlines and also rule social media platforms. With a large follower base and dedicated fan pages, these youngsters enjoy huge stardom. Here's a look at the names already part of the glitzy world.

Suhana Khan

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter is an internet sensation who frequently steals the show. Suhana's recent videos on Justin Bieber's hit song "Peaches" went viral on social media. She is currently a student at New York University's Tisch School of the Arts, and frequently shares pictures on Instagram with her girlfriends. She has over 2.4 million followers.

Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Kapoor, the younger daughter of late actress Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor, is quite active and popular on Instagram, with over 758k followers. Khushi is currently studying in New York and has an incredible sense of fashion, as evidenced by her stunning social media photos. She is a fashion glossy favourite for her stylish outings.

Krishna Shroff

Jackie Shroff and Ayesha's daughter – Krishna Shroff is a fitness enthusiast and a Basketball coach who often raises the temperature with her bold and beautiful posts on Instagram. She has over 1 million followers on Instagram and often steals headlines for her marvelous figure.

Navya Naveli Nanda

Granddaughter to megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Navya Naveli Nanda is a millennial beauty. Understaded, casual and yet very fashionable she balances business and glamour with finesse. After completing her graduation from New York's Fordham University in digital technology and UX design, she stepped into the business world becoming the co-founder of an online healthcare portal for women named Aara Health. Navya commands over 575K followers on Instagram.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor