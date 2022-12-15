Who should get bio-remodelling?

New Delhi, Dec 15 Everybody wants to look their best when the seasons of life change. We all enjoy showing off our youthful, healthy skin that radiates and glows, regardless of our age. However, having skin that is healthy and youthful-looking takes work. Time and effort must be put out.

There is no instant miracle cure

The first and most important step is to consistently follow a decent skincare routine. However, certain circumstances that are out of our control, such as the loss of collagen, elastin, and hyaluronic acid in the deeper layers of the skin, may be too great for skincare to handle alone. These three vital elements for healthy, firm skin begin to dwindle over time, leaving our skin thinner, drier, and saggier than before. These losses happen as a result of pollutants, ageing, and lifestyle choices.

What can you do?

Touted as a game-changing treatment that hydrates from below the skin's surface, bio-remodelling treatment may be the answer to your hydration and anti-ageing needs. Using a slow release of hyaluronic acid, it helps to replenish hyaluronic acid and enhance the formation of both collagen and elastin, both of which make up the structural support of the skin. With this therapy, such ageing defects can be delayed and minimised significantly.

Bio-remodelling works differently from other dermal filler treatments since it is formed entirely of hyaluronic acid. It blends seamlessly into the skin and spreads itself adequately to provide the needed hydration and flexibility. The structure of the face is not altered by bio-remodelling treatment, it simply gives you more rejuvenated, radiant and ravishing skin. Another important function that bio-remodelling performs is to fast-track skin regeneration, especially required during wound healing tissue regeneration. This is because hyaluronic acid has tissue repair and anti-inflammatory properties.

Where can you use it?

The common areas of the body suitable for treatment include the face, neck, and hands. This highly hydrating injectable moisturiser encourages the natural production of collagen while filling in the lines while lifting the skin and improving the skin's firmness, elasticity and tightness.

Who can use it?

Bio-remodelling is suitable for anyone who has skin laxity, crepey skin, or fine lines and wrinkles they wish to target five key areas: the lower and mid-face for nasolabial folds and laughter lines, cheek, chest and decolletage, as well as the hands. It is recommended to anyone who is looking to address signs of early ageing, as well as younger people, to strengthen and hydrate their skin. For most, a depletion of hyaluronic acid begins around thirty the late twenties. Profhilo is one of the trusted brands out there that offer natural, non- toxic, and patient-centric skin relief using 100 per cent hyaluronic acid. Reactions to bio-remodelling have rarely been documented because hyaluronic acid is considered safe, even for pregnant women and nursing mothers. However, it is important to consult your doctor to determine your suitability for this treatment.

